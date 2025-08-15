Will Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers play against Buccaneers?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got some good reps against Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers in joint practice on Thursday, but it looks like they won't get the same courtesy on Saturday when the two sides face off in their preseason game at Acrisure Stadium.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin revealed before joint practice even began that Rodgers, with a few other starters, would not be facing off against the Buccaneers in Week 2 of preseason. The decision mirrors Tampa Bay's experience two years ago in 2023, when the Bucs faced off against the New York Jets and Rodgers in joint practice and then didn't get to see him in the game itself.
Meanwhile, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has a bit of a different tune. He's confirmed that all starters will play in this upcoming game, save for three — quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Mike Evans and linebacker Lavonte David.
Steelers' Aaron Rodgers won't play against Buccaneers
Rodgers sat out Pittsburgh's first preseason game, and there's a good chance he might end up sitting out the third, too. Rodgers is 41 years old and one of the best quarterbacks to ever play football, so his need for postseason time is limited — at the same time, though, he came to Pittsburgh quite late, so it's interesting that he wouldn't want to get some in-game reps with his new teammates in a new system before the regular season starts.
Regardless, the Bucs' defense (sans Lavonte David) won't see him out there. Instead, quarterback Mason Rudolph will get the start against the Buccaneers. Rudolph started the team's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he completed nine passes out of 10 attempts for 84 yards and a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rudolph has started games in the NFL, and while he's not incredible by any means, he should be a decent challenge for the Buccaneers defense — as much of a challenge as he can be with such a limited playbook, at least.
The Bucs defense, meanwhile, features a revamped unit that will see the likes of nickel corner Jacob Parrish, cornerback Benjamin Morrison and free agent acquisition Haason Reddick come into the fold. Morrison is injured and won't play Saturday, but this will be another great opportunity to players like Parrish and Reddick to get a feel for Todd Bowles' system in a game setting. Parrish had a decent outing against the Tennessee Titans last week, but Reddick will get his first game reps with the Buccaneers on Saturday.
Unfortunately, Reddick won't get the chance to sack a future Hall of Famer.
