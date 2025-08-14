Emeka Egbuka makes strong first impression in Buccaneers debut
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need a full game to see what rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka can bring to the table.
In just 10 snaps during the preseason opener, the first-year pass catcher showed the kind of toughness and polish that could help him crack a deep receiver rotation.
With Buccaneers veterans Mike Evans and Chris Godwin leading the way, Egbuka isn’t under pressure to be “the guy” right away, but he made it clear he’s ready to compete.
Small sample, big impact
Pro Football Focus gave Egbuka a 74.3 grade for his NFL debut, and it’s not hard to see why.
"He only ran four routes, but one of them turned into a highlight, a contested catch over Titans safety Amani Hooker on a deep out route," writer Dalton Wasserman wrote. "It was the kind of play that shows why the Bucs used a pick on him in the first place: strong hands, good body control, and zero fear in traffic."
PFF also mentioned that Egbuka is battling fellow rookie Jalen McMillan for the WR3 spot, and his “sound play style and toughness” could give him an edge. When you’re fighting for snaps in a loaded wide receiver room, every rep matters, and Egbuka clearly understands that.
The numbers also back him up. PFF Fantasy analyst Nathan Jahnke pointed out that at Ohio State, "Egbuka averaged 2.75 yards per route run against zone coverage over the last three seasons, which puts him in the 95th percentile among college receivers." That’s a skillset that translates well to the NFL, especially when you’re trying to find soft spots in defenses that are too focused on stopping Evans and Godwin.
The right fit with Baker Mayfield
Egbuka’s style could mesh nicely with Baker Mayfield’s game. Mayfield tends to be more accurate on short and intermediate throws than deep shots, which lines up perfectly with Egbuka’s strengths. And because Mayfield isn’t afraid to move off his first read, Egbuka could see his fair share of targets even if he’s not the primary option on a play.
It won’t be easy for him to rack up huge numbers right away, but that’s not really the point. What Tampa Bay needs from Egbuka is reliability, route discipline, and the ability to make defenses pay when they give him space.
His first taste of NFL action showed he’s got all of that. For now, he’ll keep stacking good practices and preseason moments, and if he keeps trending up, the Bucs’ passing game might have another weapon for defenses to worry about sooner than expected.
