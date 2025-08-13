Bucs running back making case for 53-man roster
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Owen Wright is a longshot to make the team's 53-man roster, but he helped his cause in the team's preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans.
Pro Football Network writer Bjorn Bergstrom listed Wright as the team's outstanding player from the first game of the preseason.
"With Rachaad White suffering a groin injury in the first quarter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running backs Sean Tucker and Owen Wright did the heavy lifting for the rest of the game. While Tucker carried the ball 13 times for 50 yards and a score, it was Wright who stole the show in recording 18 attempts for 87 yards and a touchdown of his own," Bergstrom wrote.
"A 5’9″, 217-pound second-year back out of Monmouth, Wright spent last season on the Baltimore Ravens’ injured reserve and hasn’t yet recorded an official NFL carry. But he showed that he can handle a near 20-attempt load and do it efficiently, averaging 4.8 yards per rush. Wright’s performance will go a long way towards helping him make the final roster."
Wright still has work to do in training camp
Wright got more touches than he likely would have if it weren't for White's injury. It moves him up the ladder for the time being, but White is supposed to make a full recovery.
With White, Bucky Irving and Sean Tucker all locks to make the roster, it makes Wright a potential outsider looking in.
Wright will continue to get opportunities over the next few weeks that could help him land a job with the Bucs or another team, but he is going to need more than one good game in the preseason to make his mark in the NFL for the upcoming year.
Wright and the Bucs are back on the gridiron this weekend as they travel to Pennsylvania to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. ET inside Acrisure Stadium.
