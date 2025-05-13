Will the Buccaneers play an international game in 2025?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are no strangers to playing overseas. But will they do so again in 2025?
The Bucs have played NFL games in a variety of different games and environments, and they're even reportedly set for a Thanksgiving Day game this year. As the NFL schedule is set to come out on Wednesday, games are already leaking, and that includes the NFL's international schedule. The Bucs last played in Europe in 2022, when they faced off against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany, in a winning effort — but will they be heading over to Europe again this season?
The NFL officially revealed that Tampa Bay will be staying continental this season. The only game the Bucs were eligible to play internationally was in Madrid, Spain, where the Miami Dolphins would host one of their away opponents — the league instead tabbed the Washington Commanders to play in that game, so the Bucs will be staying in America this year.
Prior to playing in Munich in 2022, Tampa Bay's last international stop happened in 2019 when it played the Carolina Panthers in London. The Buccaneers lost that game 37-26, with quarterback Jameis Winston throwing five interceptions and fumbling the ball twice. Tampa Bay will likely hope that its next international game, whenever it is, is moreso like when Tom Brady was under center than when Winston was.
