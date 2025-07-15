NFL analyst says Bucs win Super Bowl with Justin Herbert over Baker Mayfield
Since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two years ago, Baker Mayfield's stock has been rising at an astronomical rate. It makes sense, considering the quality product Baker has put on the field over these past two seasons, but even more so when reflecting on the tumultuous experiences he had in Cleveland and Carolina.
It's rare to see a quarterback bounce back after being written off in the NFL — almost unheard of, really. But Baker Mayfield has rejuvenated his career as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And because of his stellar performance, his team is knocking on the door of NFC supremacy, where anything less than a fifth consecutive NFC South championship would be considered a major disappointment.
Although Baker has many believers in and around the NFL, not everyone is sold on what the former Heisman Trophy winner and number one overall draft pick has accomplished in his fourth act as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
On a recent episode of First Take, former NFL quarterback turned analyst, Dan Orlovsky, was praising Mayfield's play.
"I've watched Baker. I've watched Baker in two different places now be awesome. I've watched Baker just be clutch after clutch and make big-time throws," Orvlosky said.
It was at that point that ESPN's NFL Analyst Kevin Clark took a major shot at Mayfield's ceiling as the Bucs' QB.
"If right now, in some fantasy world, there was a one-for-one swap [and] Justin Herbert plays for the Tampa Bay Bucs, I would pick the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl."
Orvlosky didn't quite agree.
"Right now, you'd take the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win the Super Bowl?" he asked Clark, to which Clark again doubled down on his comment with his response being, "If Justin Herbert was their quarterback."
It's hard not to interpret Clark's comments as a direct shot at Mayfield. That said, it could also be understood as an endorsement for the quality of players around him. Justin Herbert's talent is undeniable. And maybe Clark believes he would be a perfect fit playing with roster in Tampa Bay that Clark believes is far superior to that of the Chargers?
Regardless of whether Clark's comment was intended to serve as a knock on Mayfield or just a compliment to the rest of the roster, it's clear Clark does not believe Baker Mayfield is the guy for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Thankfully for the Bucs, who have an unwavering amount of belief in their quarterback, Baker Mayfield has made a living when it comes to proving his doubters wrong.
