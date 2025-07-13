Tom Brady honored for one of best QB seasons ever with Buccaneers
Tom Brady's greatness does not need to be justified. His accolades do not need to be listed. HIs accomplishments speak for themselves. And seemingly everyone with a pulse, regardless of how closely they follow the NFL, are well aware that Tom Brady stands above the rest when comparing the greatest quarterbacks of all-time.
That said, most people -- outside of Tampa, at least -- refer to his days in New England as their defining memory of his success. Which is fair, considering the fact that Brady won six out of his seven Super Bowls as the quarterback of the New England Patriots.
That being said, Brady's performance as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was special too.
Not too long ago, FOX Sports released an article ranking the greatest quarterback seasons of all-time, and although Brady earned the number one position for his 2007 season with the New England Patriots, his performance as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned him a spot as well.
According to the ranking, Brady's 2021 season with the Bucs was the sixth best season by a quarterback in NFL history.
The crazy part? Brady didn't even win MVP that season.
Despite throwing an absurd 43 TD's with just 12 INT, to go along with 5,316 passing yards and a passer rating of 102.1, Aaron Rodgers earned the honor for a second-consecutive season after throwing for 37 TD's and 4 INT. Both the Packers and Buccaneers finished with identical regular season records of 13-4 that year.
It was an incrdible season for Brady, who despite winning a Super Bowl in his first season with the Bucs the year prior, was able to not only establish, but maintain, a standard for winning in Tampa Bay. Unfortunately the Buccaneers came up short in their quest to repeat as champions when they lost a heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Rams at home in the Divisional Round Playoffs 30-27. The Rams went on to win the Super Bowl.
The Packers came up short as well, losing their only playoff game to the San Francisco 49ers.
Although Brady only spent three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his presence continues to be felt to this day. Not only did he deliver the franchise it's second-ever Lombardi Trophy, but he helped to establish a winning culture that has helped transform the franchise into one of the league's best, even after his retirement.
Beyond that Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, Brady's 2021 season deserves to be recognized as one of the greatest seasons by a quarterback in NFL history. It's also a season that should have earned him his fourth NFL MVP award.
