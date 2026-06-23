3 Buccaneers Bounce-Back Candidates Who Could Change the Team's Trajectory

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have brought in a new crop of free agents and draft picks to make their team better heading into 2026 — but they also have plenty of players that have already been in the building to rely on, too.

If the Bucs want to climb back atop the NFC South and make the playoffs again, a few players who had down years (either due to a lapse in play or to injury) will have to step up. The Bucs were marred with tons of injuries last year, and that affected everyone's play from the top down. The Bucs look healthy heading into training camp at the end of July, however, and a few players could be ready to make a big impact.

If these three players can have a big year, Tampa Bay might win a lot of football games. Here are the three most important bounce-back players for the Bucs in 2026:

WR Chris Godwin

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) runs for a gain during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Godwin signed a new contract at the beginning of the 2025 season on a deal worth $22 million APY, but he was also recovering from a brutal ankle dislocation he suffered midway through 2024. As a result, it was hard for him to stay on the field, and he only played in nine games in 2025, putting up 360 yards and two touchdowns.

If Godwin is healthy, he'll have to be a huge part of this Buccaneers offense. He's set to play out of the slot where he works best, and new offensive Zac Robinson will certainly have plans for him after seeing the way one of his best friends, Liam Coen, used him in Tampa Bay. Godwin is one of the longest tenured Buccaneers on the roster, and he might be the leading candidate in the building to be the team's WR1 this season.

If Godwin can play like he was playing in 2024 before his injury? The Bucs could have a lethal passing attack.

RB Bucky Irving

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs against Carolina Panthers cornerback Chau Smith-Wade (26) | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

A shoulder injury very early in the year against the Philadelphia Eagles sidelined Bucky Irving for most of the year, and he played in just 10 games in 2025. He put up four total touchdowns but ran for just 173 yards after running for 1,122 the season prior.

Irving was used as a bell cow back, and with his frame, that may not have been the best idea. Now, though, the Bucs have signed Kenny Gainwell from the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency, and a 50-50 split (or maybe even 60-40) could keep Irving healthy and allow him to do what he does best on the football field. Irving may not be a bell cow in Tampa Bay, but he should be very important to this Buccaneers offense, especially given how often Robinson utilized his running backs in Atlanta last year.

DT Calijah Kancey

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (94) run on the field against the New Orleans Saints | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Calijah Kancey can be a frustrating player — he's shown immense potential, but he's very frequently injured. Kancey has played just 29 games in three seasons in Tampa Bay, but he has one 7.5-sack season in 2024 to show that he can really get after the quarterback with his explosive skillset.

Kancey's main goal will be to stay healthy. He had 17 QB hits in that 2024 season to go along with his sacks, and he only played in 14 games. If Kancey could potentially play all 17 games of an NFL season and stay healthy while doing so, Tampa Bay's pass rush could be absolutely lethal with its new additions to the front seven.

Pass rushers like Rueben Bain Jr. and Al-Quadin Muhammad will certainly help Tampa Bay's pass rush, but none of them could potentially unlock it like Kancey could.

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