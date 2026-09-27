3 Overreactions From Buccaneers' 23-16 Loss to the Vikings

The worst outcome for Sunday has come to pass for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — the team dropped their Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings are now 0-3.

With the situation dire, overreactions start to become closer to reactions. It's early in the season, but things are looking bad for the Bucs already — here are three overreactions from Tampa Bay's loss:

Bucs Wideouts Aren't Getting the Ball Enough

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) warms up prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were very excited about their receiving corps heading into 2026. And while Jalen McMillan's injury hampers the unit, the Bucs have to find a way to get the ball to their wide receivers more often.

Tight end Cade Otton led the team in targets at the half with five, and running back Bucky Irving was close behind with three. Wideout Ted Hurst caught a touchdown and WR Emeka Egbuka ended up leading the team with eight targets, but the Bucs need to get some more targets to their wideouts and distribute them evenly to be an effective offense.

They also need to hit their wideouts. Baker Mayfield missed Emeka Egbuka twice in a row wide in the second half, so he needs to find a way to hit open receivers like a normal operating quarterback would. If he can't? The Bucs are in trouble for the rest of the year.

And speaking of which...

The Buccaneers Have a Serious Baker Mayfield Problem

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) passes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is an overreaction because it's only been three weeks. But after getting a three-year, $165 million extension, Mayfield has been downright unplayable.

He threw a touchdown today, but Mayfield was largely ineffective. He completed exactly half of his passes, missed multiple deep balls and the aforementioned two shots to Egbuka and once again was sacked too often for holding on to the ball. He hasn't been playing up to standard, and three weeks in, it's looking more like a truth than a trend.

We'll see if Mayfield can get back to the field sooner rather than later after a thumb injury he suffered at the end of the game. But when he does come back, he simply must play better than he has.

This Offensive Line Needs Another Revamp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Cody Mauch (69) looks on before their game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Bucs were also excited about their offensive line playing snaps together for the first time since 2024. That same 2024 line is back together in 2026, but it sure doesn't look the same.

The Bucs had over 60 yards in penalties and multiple holding penalties. Guard Cody Mauch was blown up at the line frequently, and players like guard Ben Bredeson and center Graham Barton struggled as well. The Vikings had six sacks, and while some of that is on Mayfield, the line being as porous as it was did not help.

The Buccaneers might have a whole new staff next season, and if they do, they may also want to retool the interior offensive line — especially with players like Mauch hitting free agency.

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