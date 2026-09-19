3 Reasons for Buccaneers Skepticism in Week 3 vs. Browns: The Threat of Harold Fannin Jr.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to get back in the win column on Sunday after a 0-1 start to the season. They're set to face off against the Cleveland Browns, and the Browns should offer that opportunity in Tampa Bay's home opener — they were bested 34-10 at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1.

The Bucs have a few things going for them heading into this matchup, but there are concerns to be had, too. Here are three reasons for skepticism heading into this matchup on Sunday:

Will Harold Fannin Jr. Go Off?

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Danny Striggow (92) wraps up with Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't do the best job containing Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki in Week 1. Gesicki went for 78 yards on five receptions, and the Bucs seemed to have no answer for him as the Bengals offense marched up the field.

The Browns' No. 1 tight end, Harold Fannin Jr., had an excellent rookie year last year and could do much more damage than Gesicki did in Week 1. He was held to a measly 21 yards on two catches last week, but he has explosive play potential and the Bucs will have to keep an eye on him to prevent him from taking over the game.

The middle of the field was wide open against the Bengals in Week 1 — it can't be again.

Todd Monken Had the Edge Last Time Out

Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken looks on during the first half against the Chicago Bears | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The last time Browns head coach Todd Monken faced off against Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, Monken was offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens, and he had no trouble with Bowles' defense.

The Ravens had more talent across the board than the Browns do — including Lamar Jackson, who may be the best quarterback in football — but he still put up 41 points on the Buccaneers' defense. He'll certainly remember that game, and he might have some interesting things dialed up for Bowles.

Bowles will have to be on his toes, but he'll also have to have a defense that will perform for him, and that brings us to our last point of concern.

Where's the Pass Rush?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay's pass rush was entirely missing in Week 1. Joe Burrow was the least-pressured quarterback in the NFL in Week 1, seeing pressure on just seven of his dropbacks. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is susceptible to pressure, as the Jaguars showed the NFL, but he won't have much trouble if the Bucs can't get to him.

Starting edge rushers Yaya Diaby and Rueben Bain Jr. have to get a lot of pressure on Sunday. If they don't? It won't just affect the game against Cleveland, but it will be an overall concern for the rest of the year.

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