4 Buccaneers Cut Candidates Heading Into Second Preseason Game

As we get closer to the regular season, players have been able to make names for themselves and really make a push for the team's 53-man roster. On the flip side, there have been players who have lost a lot of ground and could be in danger of getting cut when it comes to decisions about who makes the team.

With that being said, let's go over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers players who have the most to gain and lose going into Week 2 of the preseason.

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Chris Braswell (43) high-fives cornerback Jacob Parrish (25) after sacking New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6, not pictured) during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OLB Chris Braswell

It's usually not a good sign when your former second-round pick is getting snaps in the third quarter of the first preseason game in his third year. That is the position that Braswell found himself in last week with the Bucs and could very well find himself in the same position again this week.

With the additions of Rueben Bain Jr. and Al-Quadin Muhammad, the return of David Walker and the emergence of undrafted players like Jack Pyburn, Braswell seemingly moves further down the depth chart as time goes on.

I really do believe that Braswell is on the roster bubble for this team in 2026 and might have to really show up in the next two preseason games to make the 53-man roster.

Jul 31, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Kameron Johnson (19) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Kameron Johnson

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media recently and said that the team's return job is wide open. This is bad news for Kamerson Johnson, who has served as the main returner for this team during the past couple of seasons.

Now, Johnson finds himself working with a new special teams coordinator in Danny Smith and a good amount of competition at the position that he has held. If Johnson can't provide value once more in terms of his special teams play, he may be out of a job when roster cuts roll around.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Connor Bazelak (16) passes the ball during a preseason opening game between the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

QB Connor Bazelak

It was the Jalon Daniels show during preseason Week 1, and one player who suffered from it is Bazelak. With Jake Browning returning to the fold in preseason week two, there will be fewer opportunities for Bazelak to make an impact after a middling first preseason game.

Head Coach Todd Bowles recently said that the backup quarterback job is open and that there is still competition there. But if Bazelak isn't able to make an impact soon with the chances that he is given, he will not only lose the backup competition but possibly a roster or practice squad spot as well.

Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Riley Dixon (9) kicks a ball during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

P Riley Dixon

Dixon's play was pretty mixed in preseason Week 1, in my opinion. It still feels like his windup to kick is slow and can open up the door for teams to block his kicks once more when the regular season rolls around. At this point in his career, Dixon won't likely change his style of play, so I wonder if the team could look to bring in some competition at the punter spot if this becomes an issue throughout the remaining preseason games.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.