Buccaneers Suffer Multiple Injuries After Loss to Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a tough go of things on Sunday in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers. The team wasn't able to do enough to stave off Green Bay, falling 17-14 and moving to a dreadful 0-4 on the season.

That loss did come with some injury to insult. The Buccaneers had two defensive players injured in this contest, and they're both names to monitor as the Bucs turn around and play the Dallas Cowboys in just three days.

Antoine Winfield Jr., SirVocea Dennis Both Injured vs. Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. and linebacker SirVocea Dennis both got injured during the team's loss to the Packers.

Dennis played mostly on special teams Sunday, and he injured his ankle a little over halfway through the contest. Dennis was ruled out and did not return to the game — fellow linebackers Christian Rozeboom and Josiah Trotter played in spurts throughout the game.

The more significant injury, however, is to Winfield. Winfield is one of Tampa Bay's two starting safeties, and he went down toward the end of the game. Head coach Todd Bowles referred to the injury as an oblique injury, and any potential absence from Winfield would be a dangerous prospect for the Bucs.

Tampa Bay started out the season with just three safeties on the 53-man roster. The team officially signed safety Ifeatu Melifonwu before Sunday's game, so now they have four — one of those safeties is the other starter Tykee Smith, one is Winfield, one is Melifonwu and another is safety Miles Killebrew.

Killebrew is largely a special teams player who doesn't have much value playing safety, so the Bucs would be in a tough spot if Melifonwu were the only option to replace Winfield. Unfortunately, that may be the case — the Bucs have to play the Cowboys three days from now, so any injury to Winfield might be too much to overcome until then.

Bowles will speak to the media at 1:45 p.m., which is when he'll update the media on Winfield and Dennis' condition. The Bucs will look to beat the Cowboys in search of their first win of the 2025 season.

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