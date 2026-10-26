Analyst Names Bucs’ Biggest Emerging Need for 2027: Do We Agree?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were finally able to put together a complete game in all three phases in their 43-13 victory over the Carolina Panthers to keep them in the hunt for the NFC South title.

It appears to be a great sign of things turning around for the Bucs, who have gotten off to a slow start, sitting at just 2-5 on the season.

While it might appear that way, there is no guarantee that the team will play to that level as the rest of the year unfolds.

In fact, many still believe the Buccaneers will have one of the worst records in the NFL. That includes NFL Draft OnSI analyst Justin Melo, who identified Tampa Bay's biggest need when they pick eighth in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Sports Illustrated Lists DL As Biggest Draft Need

"It's been a disappointing season for a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that entered 2026 with playoff aspirations, but a dominant Week 7 win over the Carolina Panthers restored some faith," Melo wrote. "With Baker Mayfield signed to an extension, strengthening the trenches on both offense and defense should be an offseason priority."

Why DL Isn't the Biggest Need Come the 2027 NFL Draft

While strengthening the trenches is always a philosophy that usually nets success, it might not be the priority that most believe it would be.

Yes, Yaya Diaby will become a free agent after the season, but I would expect the Bucs to bring him back. With Diaby back, along with most of the rest of the defensive line and continued development of Rueben Bain Jr. and David Walker, we believe that there will be a bigger area of need for the Bucs in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The bigger need that has become excruciatingly evident is infusing elite, dynamic talent into the skill positions on offense.

The running game is in a great spot, but the Bucs absolutely could use upgrades at wide receiver and tight end.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Godwin has been a staple for Tampa Bay, but his production continues to decrease over the years and he isn't getting any younger. Relying on him as a long-term foundational piece is not the route to take.

Emeka Egbuka has struggled dating back to the second half of last season, and while there is plenty of time for him to turn things around, the Bucs will need another playmaker to take the pressure off him.

The Bucs like what they have in Ted Hurst and Tez Johnson, but both are still young and not quite developed into receivers you can count on week-to-week or every down.

The Buccaneers' tight end situation isn't all that great either, despite Cade Otton signing a three-year extension this offseason. They would love to get someone who can make an impact game in and game out.

With Baker Mayfield getting extended right before the season, the franchise must give him the weapons to be successful over the next few seasons. If they are unable to, then the offense will continue to suffer, and wins will be tough to come by.

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