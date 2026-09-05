Baker Mayfield Isn't Sugarcoating Buccaneers' Week 2 Matchup With Browns
It will be quite the revenge game for Baker Mayfield against the Cleveland Browns.
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RIVER WELLS
River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.Follow @riverhwells