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Baker Mayfield Isn't Sugarcoating Buccaneers' Week 2 Matchup With Browns

It will be quite the revenge game for Baker Mayfield against the Cleveland Browns.
River Wells|
Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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River Wells
RIVER WELLS

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.

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