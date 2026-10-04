Buccaneers' 0-4 Start Puts Them in Line for No. 1 Pick

It's a disaster in Tampa Bay.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have now started the season 0-4 for the first time since 2013, and it doesn't appear that things are going to improve.

If the Bucs continue on this route, they are in line for one of the top picks in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Bucs Tabbed For Top Pick in 2027 NFL Draft

If things hold, and the season continues the way that it has gone, the Bucs will be in a situation where they are in line for a high draft pick, if not the first overall pick in next year's draft.

They will have plenty of options.

As things stand now, the Bucs would have the third overall pick behind the Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans.

Both of those teams don't necessarily need a quarterback, so the hype surrounding Arch Manning, Dante Moore or another quarterback will be a hot topic of conversation if things stand.

That brings into question whether or not Jeremiah Smith would be available, or the opportunity to trade back and accumulate tremendous draft capital in the process.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The interesting aspect of it all will come down to who the Buccaneers will decide to employ for both the head coach and general manager positions. Jason Licht likely has a bit more comfort in his role, but the likelihood of Todd Bowles remaining the head coach is reaching a point where it's almost a foregone conclusion that he won't return.

If both Bowles and Licht get the axe at some point, then the strategy for the Bucs could completely change depending on how the new powers that be want to build the roster.

There are a ton of games left on the schedule, so this whole thing could be moot by the end of the season. But the reality is that the Buccaneers are not a good football team and are well-positioned to have a top pick in the draft.

If that does indeed come to fruition, then the likely new staff will have plenty of options at their disposal.

One thing is for sure — something has to change. But the question is, how will it and who will do it?

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.