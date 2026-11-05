Buccaneers-Bears Matchup: Biggest Advantage, Biggest Fear
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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now in line to face one of the toughest teams in the NFL in the Chicago Bears. Throughout the 2026 season, the Bears have taken on all challengers and, more often than not, come out ahead with a combination of offensive innovation by head coach Ben Johnson and solid defensive play from coordinator Dennis Allen.
However, this team is not immortal, and there are things the Buccaneers can take advantage of and do well. One good example is what's been working for them the past two weeks offensively in the rushing attack.
Biggest Advantage: Rushing Attack
Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell have looked like one of the best back combinations in the past two weeks, with some massive help from the offensive line and tight end rooms with their blocking ability.
Yes, the Bears did add former Titans great Jeffery Simmons to help shore up their defensive line, but the Bucs will continue to lean on their top strength offensively going forward in this matchup, and it could give the Bears problems in this upcoming game.
Also, look for Graham Barton, Ben Bredeson and Cody Mauch try to rise to the occasion in this contest against Simmons. This interior group started the season very slowly but has gotten much better in recent weeks, especially when it comes to the ground game and how well they've been blocking up front.
Biggest Fear: Ben Johnson
One thing the Bucs do have to worry about is the offensive mind of Ben Johnson. Yes, the Bucs' defense has been stellar the past two weeks, but a monsoon is not coming this game as it was against the Falcons. Johnson is also a much better offensive play-caller than either Brad Idzik of the Panthers or Tommy Rees of the Falcons.
Kudos to Todd Bowles for getting this defense in shape and really guiding a turnaround in the past two weeks of football, as it has been a treat to watch. However, this should be the toughest coaching test he's faced yet this season, and it will be one of the best tests the team could hope for to find out how legitimate their defense really is.
We will see if the Bucs can prove that they are here to stick around in the NFC South race and make another run at the playoffs or if the team falls back down to earth in a tough matchup.
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James Hill is a contributor and writer for BucsGameday, covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a daily basis. A graduate of St. Petersburg College with a bachelor’s degree in Sports Management and Business Administration, Hill has been active in sports media since 2015. He is also the creator of the YouTube channel “MrBucsNation,” which has grown to over 25,000 subscribers and 11.7 million views.Follow MrBucsNation