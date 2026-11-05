Buccaneers-Bears Matchup: Biggest Advantage, Biggest Fear

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now in line to face one of the toughest teams in the NFL in the Chicago Bears. Throughout the 2026 season, the Bears have taken on all challengers and, more often than not, come out ahead with a combination of offensive innovation by head coach Ben Johnson and solid defensive play from coordinator Dennis Allen.

However, this team is not immortal, and there are things the Buccaneers can take advantage of and do well. One good example is what's been working for them the past two weeks offensively in the rushing attack.

Biggest Advantage: Rushing Attack

Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell have looked like one of the best back combinations in the past two weeks, with some massive help from the offensive line and tight end rooms with their blocking ability.

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) leaves the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, the Bears did add former Titans great Jeffery Simmons to help shore up their defensive line, but the Bucs will continue to lean on their top strength offensively going forward in this matchup, and it could give the Bears problems in this upcoming game.

Also, look for Graham Barton, Ben Bredeson and Cody Mauch try to rise to the occasion in this contest against Simmons. This interior group started the season very slowly but has gotten much better in recent weeks, especially when it comes to the ground game and how well they've been blocking up front.

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson on the sidelines against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Biggest Fear: Ben Johnson

One thing the Bucs do have to worry about is the offensive mind of Ben Johnson. Yes, the Bucs' defense has been stellar the past two weeks, but a monsoon is not coming this game as it was against the Falcons. Johnson is also a much better offensive play-caller than either Brad Idzik of the Panthers or Tommy Rees of the Falcons.

Kudos to Todd Bowles for getting this defense in shape and really guiding a turnaround in the past two weeks of football, as it has been a treat to watch. However, this should be the toughest coaching test he's faced yet this season, and it will be one of the best tests the team could hope for to find out how legitimate their defense really is.

We will see if the Bucs can prove that they are here to stick around in the NFC South race and make another run at the playoffs or if the team falls back down to earth in a tough matchup.

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