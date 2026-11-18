The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-6 and still treading water as they look to make the playoffs. They're a game out of the division lead, but every game is crucial from here on out — and they have what may be their toughest game of the year on Sunday.

The Bucs are set to play the Detroit Lions on the road in Week 11. The Lions are 7-2 and boast one of the best offenses in football, and the Bucs will have to keep up on both sides of the ball to pull off the upset and get the win.

Their best shot at doing that would be with their starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield. But Mayfield is dealing with an ankle injury he picked up against the Chicago Bears, and his status for Week 11 heading into this week has been up in the air.

Here's the latest report on Mayfield's status, combined with what we saw from him at One Buccaneer Place on Wednesday:

Baker Mayfield 'Long Shot' to Play vs. Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before a game against the Atlanta Falcons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday morning that Mayfield is a "long shot" to play against the Lions, but that he's more likely than not to play against the Carolina Panthers in Week 12's divisional game.

"From my understanding, the Bucs know Mayfield is probably a long shot for this week but also know Mayfield will push to get ready and play, so they aren't ruling out the possibility," Fowler wrote. "There's more optimism about next week's matchup with Carolina, a crucial divisional game."

Wednesday's practice seemed to corroborate that. Mayfield did appear at toward the end of practice, but he was a non-participant. He did not appear to be in a walking boot, however, which is a good sign for the long-term status of his injury as the Bucs head into a crucial set of games.

First practice back from the bye — Antoine Winfield Jr. and Baker Mayfield didn’t practice, but Yaya Diaby IS practicing. — River Wells (@riverhwells) November 18, 2026

If it were to lean one way, it doesn't seem like Mayfield will play. The Buccaneers have already moved quarterback availability to Thursday as opposed to the usual Wednesday, and if Mayfield didn't practice at all on Wednesday, he's unlikely to rally and start against the Lions on Sunday.

Should Mayfield be unable to play, the Bucs would turn to Jalon Daniels, who has already started three games for the team. In his three starts, Daniels is 1-2 with three touchdowns and five interceptions. Mayfield himself is 2-4 as a starter in Tampa Bay this year, throwing three touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Bucs will face the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit at 1 p.m. It will be a tough task, but from here on out, every game is crucial for this Bucs squad.

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