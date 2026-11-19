Alex Anzalone knows a thing or two about the Detroit Lions.

Before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2026 off-season, Anzalone played with the Lions from 2021-25 and achieved a good amount of success there while also being a team captain for multiple seasons.

He is also not the only transplant from Detroit, as fellow Buccaneer Al-Quadin Muhammad also joined the Bucs this offseason and was with the Lions from 2024 to 2025.

Both of these players know what the Lions are capable of, especially on the offensive side of the ball as they faced the Lions' stars every day for multiple years. One major player they are going to have to keep an eye on in this upcoming game is Jahmyr Gibbs.

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) scores a touchdown against New England Patriots cornerback Karon Prunty (21) during the fourth quarter at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buccaneers Must Stop Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs has already had a fantastic season for the Lions, reaching 1,000 rushing yards through only nine games and also posting 11 rushing touchdowns, 384 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns as well. He may very well be the best running back in the entire NFL and is a surefire candidate for Offensive Player of the Year

Anzalone has a simple answer when asked to describe Gibbs and players like him.

"In the league, when you play against players like this, I call them Aliens," Anzalone said. "They're from a different planet, and you have to play them differently... Gibbs is obviously one of them, and he's proven that."

Oct 18, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles looks on after the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thankfully for the Bucs, the defense has been playing very well as of late in terms of getting turnovers and has been especially good at stopping the run this season.

Right now, the Bucs have the No. 1 rushing defense in the NFL in terms of yards allowed and are also first in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed. However, it is important to note that teams have not tried to run against the Bucs much this season, as they are second-to-last in rushing attempts against their defense.

The biggest concern that could be Gibbs' receiving ability. Both Anzalone and Trotter have struggled in moments with coverage this year, but have been doing much better in recent weeks.

If the Buccaneers are able to slow down Gibbs and really take control of the game as they were able to do in games against the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons with good defense, they could get their biggest win of the season to date.

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