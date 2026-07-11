3 Buccaneers Attend Annual 'Sack Summit' to Learn From Maxx Crosby and More

The NFL's best are always on the grind to get better. For many in specific position groups, this includes holding clinics in the offseason to allow NFL players to learn from the best of the best.

The most famous of these clinics is Tight End University, held annually by elite tight ends George Kittle and Travis Kelce and former tight end Greg Olsen. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Cade Otton frequently attends these summits in an effort to learn more about the position year in and year out, but there is another one that appears to be helping some Buccaneers are well.

Sack Summit, a similar camp held for NFL pass rushers in Las Vegas and held by Maxx Crosby, Cameron Jordan and Von Miller, is currently ongoing for its ninth iteration. And Bucs fans may be pleased to know that three Bucs pass rushers are attending the event in hopes of translating their knowledge to a big year in 2026.

Calijah Kancey, Rueben Bain Jr. and David Walker Attend 'Sack Summit' in Las Vegas

Buccaneers edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. | River Wells/BucsGameday

NFL reporter Brian Baldinger revealed Friday that Buccaneers pass rushers Rueben Bain, Calijah Kancey and David Walker are all attending the Sack Summit in Las Vegas.

Bucs’ Rueben Bain, Calijah Kancey and David Walker are attending this year’s Sack Summit, per @BaldyNFL. https://t.co/JHnsXAhSik — Greg Auman (@gregauman) July 10, 2026

Bain is an NFL rookie, so absorbing as much as he can from players like Crosby, Jordan and Miller could be a big help to ensure his technique is sound even during his rookie year. Bain is expected to be the team's premier pass rusher, so any way he can meet those expectations as soon as possible will be beneficial.

Walker is set to play his first real NFL season after tearing his ACL in training camp last year after being drafted in the fifth round. Walker was a prolific edge rusher at Central Arkansas, but the jump to the NFL is a big one — one that could be made easier by learning from the league's best.

Kancey is an interesting one, as he's an interior defensive tackle and not an edge rusher. That being said, his main game is his ability to pass rush, and he was able to net 7.5 sacks in 2024 off that talent. An improvement in his technique that he could learn at Sack Summit would be welcome, but his main priority will be staying healthy after missing most of last season with a torn pec.

All three will come back to Tampa Bay soon for training camp on July 28.

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