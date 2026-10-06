Buccaneers Legend Tom Brady Back in the NFL? Biographer Isn't Ruling It Out

Things have taken quite a turn in Tampa Bay since the days of Tom Brady, and it hasn't been for the better.

During the Brady years, the Buccaneers were rolling and included a Super Bowl victory. The culture was set, and there was no denying them as one of the league's best teams.

That has taken a drastic turn since his retirement, with middling seasons capped by early playoff exits.

It doesn't seem as if Brady will be returning to the league, but in a recent interview with Front Office Sports, his biographer Lars Anderson gave insight into his possible regrets.

Brady Wishes He Got Number 8

“I think he wishes he got number eight,” Anderson said, referring to an additional Super Bowl championship. “I think he wishes circumstances could have been different and he could have kept playing... I do think that if Tom had his druthers, he would be playing right now, and I would not be shocked if he somehow tries to play next year.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

It isn't a shocker that the man who has won the most Super Bowls as a player would have wanted more, but with Anderson saying that Brady wishes he could have kept playing after his second retirement announcement, that bit is a surprise.

We all understand how things ended for Brady. His football career had become such a huge part of his life that his wife, Gisele Bundchen, decided that it was enough and ultimately parted ways with the greatest quarterback to ever play the game.

She had sacrificed so much over the two decades that he played that it was time for her to focus on her and the family, something that she had hoped Brady would do eventually, but something he never could.

By the time Brady called it quits and tried to put things back in place when it came to his relationship and family, it was too late.

That meant that Brady now was without his two loves in life: Bundchen and football.

While one is gone for good, Brady has found solace in the game he loves. He has been deeply invested in broadcasting for FOX Sports and also in helping turn around the Las Vegas Raiders as a minority owner.

And while there will continue to be speculation regarding him coming back to play in the league until it's obvious he can't, it's highly doubtful to happen at this point, since it hasn't happened in the three years he's been retired from the game.

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