Former Buccaneers Star Leonard Fournette Has Belgium World Cup Twin

The United States men's soccer team just took down Bosnia and Herzegovina in their round of 32 matchup, setting them up with a round of 16 contest against Belgium on Monday Night – some Monday Night Football, some might say.

The soccer team has taken the country by storm with exceptional play, and they will now face a tough opponent as they look to head deeper into the tournament.

Amidst all the fanfare, one former Tampa Bay Buccaneer in particular will be paying close attention to the Belgium match, Leonard Fournette, as he and legendary Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku are the closest thing you can get to dopplegangers.

Leonard Fournette Discusses Friendship With Doppleganger Romelu Lukaku

"Me and Melo man, we been friends since 2017, right, we both were signed with Roc Nation at the time. And our relationship just grew from there," Fournette told SportsCenter about his relationship with Lukaku. "Been my guy since, you know, we always keep in touch. And recently, for the passing of his father, that's when I reached back out, just check on him every day, you know, you got to check on your friends, so we're good friends, I love him, I love what he's doing, and he has my support."

Twins or friends? 🤔



Leonard Fournette jokes about the strong resemblance between him and Belgium player Romelu Lukaku 😅 pic.twitter.com/AdItzR1PdT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 2, 2026

Fournette would go on to explain that they first met at Roc Nation with rapper Jay-Z present, and it was real quick for both of them to realize they were staring directly into a mirror.

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Belgium v Senegal - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - July 1, 2026 Belgium's Romelu Lukaku during the warm up before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Blake Dahlin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

It's not every day that you get to meet your doppleganger, so it's a pretty cool thing for Fournette and Lukaku to be able to do so.

But perhaps even cooler is the fact that both became tremendous athletes and household names in their respective sports.

What's Next For Lukaku, Belgium & Fournette, USA?

Lukaku, who is a legend across the soccer world and for the Belgium national team, scored the team's first goal against Senegal in their round of 32 match and will now get to face Fournette's country in a game where the United States will be without their star striker, Folarin Balogun, who will be suspended after receiving a red card in the match against Bosnia.

It will be a must-watch event as both teams look to cement themselves as one of the world's eight best soccer teams.

Lukaku will get plenty of run, but it will be intriguing to see which side Fournette takes once the players take the pitch and the whistle is blown.

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