Will the Buccaneers Wear a 4th Alternate Uniform in 2026?

Under a new rule instituted in 2025, NFL teams can now have four different uniforms — a regular home uniform, a regular away uniform and two alternate uniforms. This allowed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to debut a popular new uniform last year, but as we get closer to the 2026 season, their uniform slate is incomplete.

The Bucs are set to wear their traditional home and away uniforms in 2026 and the combinations that come with those, and they will certainly continue to wear their orange creamsicle uniforms that they have been wearing since 2023. But there is a fourth uniform that the Bucs are allotted, and at the moment, the team hasn't announced just what that uniform will be.

The NFL has introduced new "Rivalries" uniforms that specific divisions will wear, with the NFC West wearing them last year. The AFC South and NFC North will wear them this year, though, so the Bucs won't need to designate their last alternate slot for those just yet.

So with that in mind, what will be Tampa Bay's fourth uniform in 2026? There are two options, and one of them is looking more likely as the season begins.

Will the Buccaneers Wear Their '76 Uniforms in 2026?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks on against the New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers debuted their white throwback uniforms, the '76 Uniforms, in honor of the team's 50th Anniversary during the 2025 season. They wore those uniforms in two games, against the New York Jets and the Seattle Seahawks, and they won both of those games.

The Bucs made it clear before the season, however, that the Bucs planned to wear these only for the team's 50th anniversary. When asked again during the season, the Bucs were adamant that they'd only wear these in 2025 and wouldn't do it after that.

That being said, the uniforms were popular and very well received, and the Bucs could bring them back once again for the 2026 season regardless. The team played one game in their orange creamsicle uniforms last year and two in the white '76 uniforms, so if the '76 uniforms came back, they could do a more even split this upcoming season.

That being said, it's quite unlikely that Tampa Bay would go back on its word so soon. Instead, there's another option they could go with for the 2026 season.

What Other Uniforms Could the Buccaneers Wear?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer (10) shares a moment with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

This is an option that Scott Reynolds of PewterReport has suggested could happen — the Buccaneers could bring back their pewter alternate uniforms that debuted in 2020.

The Bucs have worn these uniforms six times since they debuted in 2020, winning two games in them and losing four of them. The last time the Bucs wore them was in 2023 against the Indianapolis Colts, but they haven't worn them in 2024 or 2025.

There's a chance that the Bucs bring back these pewter alternates in 2026, as the team has the room for another alternate and will likely leave the '76 uniforms alone (for now). The Bucs wore their pewter threads three times in 2020 and then once per year from 2021-23, so it would be interesting to see just how often the Bucs would don these alternates if they were to bring them back again.

For now, Tampa Bay goes into training camp with three uniforms. The team did recently take team pictures, as evidenced by its teases on social media, so the answer could come very soon for Bucs fans.

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