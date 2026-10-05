Buccaneers Lose Super Bowl Champion Corner to the Steelers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defensive back depth got a little thinner on Monday, just one day after the Bucs lost to the Green Bay Packers in Week 4.

The Buccaneers brought on defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting at the beginning of the season to the practice squad to shore up cornerback depth and add a veteran presence to the roster. Through the first four games, Murphy-Bunting, who won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay in 2020, was not elevated.

Keeping a player on the practice squad has some risks, and the Bucs faced the brunt of that on Monday when Murphy-Bunting was signed away from the team.

Sean Murphy-Bunting Signs With Steelers

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed Murphy-Bunting to their active roster, per The Ringer's Tom Pelissero.

The Steelers are signing veteran CB Sean Murphy-Bunting off the Bucs' practice squad, per source.



Murphy-Bunting has played in 82 NFL games (65 starts) and has 11 career interceptions. Some experienced depth for Pittsburgh after the Joey Porter Jr. trade. pic.twitter.com/waUZp7F8Jg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 5, 2026

The move gives Pittsburgh some cornerback depth after the Joey Porter Jr. trade, where the Steelers sent Porter to the Cowboys. Another reason why Pittsburgh is bringing on Murphy-Bunting has to do with another Super Bowl-winning Buccaneer who played alongside Murphy-Bunting in 2020.

The Steelers signed cornerback Jamel Dean in free agency after the Bucs let him walk this year, and just like in Tampa Bay, Dean has had some trouble staying healthy. Murphy-Bunting is an option for the Steelers while Dean recovers, and he may be thrust into a playing role sooner than later.

Murphy-Bunting recorded no stats in Tampa Bay this year, but last year, he had three interceptions with the Arizona Cardinals and recorded five pass deflections. The Bucs have been using a rotation of Benjamin Morrison, Jacob Parrish and Zyon McCollum on the outside, so Murphy-Bunting has never needed to be elevated so far this season.

Now that he's off the practice squad, however, the Bucs could find another corner to fill his spot. Morrison recently injured his quad in practice and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is also dealing with an oblique injury, so another defensive back — perhaps one who can also play safety — could be a good move for general Jason Licht and the Bucs after Murphy-Bunting's departure.

The Bucs play the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football on the road, and it will be interesting to see if they replace Murphy-Bunting's spot on the squad before that game in just three days.

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