Buccaneers Officially Have Offensive Weapon Back vs. Browns

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to get one of their biggest offensive weapons back for their Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns.

The Buccaneers didn't have wide receiver Jalen McMillan last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, and they lost that matchup 33-27. McMillan was a full participant all week in practice all week, though, and now he'll get to make his season debut with the Buccaneers on Sunday — but how involved will he be?

Here's what Tampa Bay's inactives list looks like ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Browns:

WR Jalen McMillan Active Against Browns

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers revealed their inactives list on Sunday before their game against the Browns, and McMillan — listed as questionable for the game on Friday — is active. ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed late Saturday night that McMillan may not have a full load of work on Sunday, but he will be available for the Bucs to use.

Bucs WR Jalen McMillan, listed as questionable for Sunday’s game due to a knee injury, is expected to play but it is not expected to be a full-time role just yet, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2026

McMillan missed most of 2025 with a neck injury after falling on his neck after a catch during the preseason against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He returned very late in the year and impressed, catching 12 passes for 178 yards. The year before in 2024, he caught eight touchdowns.

McMillan was expected to be a big part of Tampa Bay's offensive plans under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, but he's been sidelined for a good portion of training camp with a knee injury. McMillan did not play in Week 1 against the Bengals, but now, he's set to make his season debut against the Browns.

Safety Miles Killebrew, who suffered a concussion in Week 1 against the Bengals, appears to have cleared concussion protocol and is active as well. There was hope that cornerback Jacob Parrish would be available on Sunday after practicing in a limited capacity all week, but he ended up being inactive as a game-time decision. Cornerback Benjamin Morrison will start in his place.

The Bucs will play the Browns at 1 p.m. Sunday at home in Raymond James Stadium.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.