Buccaneers Predicted to Draft Baker Mayfield's Successor

At this stage of the offseason, it's common practice for NFL analysts to generate rankings, projections and predictions far into the future.

A recent exercise by Sports Illustrated NFL Draft Analyst Justin Melo sought to do exactly that by predicting how the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft could unfold next April.

It's always tough to project what team's specific needs will be almost a year into the future, but even still, Melo's prediction regarding which position the Buccaneers may look to address in next year's draft was quite surprising.

Bucs Draft Baker Mayfield's Replacement in 2027 Mock Draft

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Melo had the Buccaneers selecting former Duke quarterback, Darian Mensah, with the 19th pick.

"Baker Mayfield is in a contract year and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been hesitant to make a long-term commitment," Melo wrote. "Darian Mensah threw for 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns for the ACC champion Duke Blue Devils last season. Mensah now transfers to Miami, which helped Cam Ward become a No. 1 overall pick at quarterback."

Mensah is a dynamic talent, and there's no question that he could see his draft stock skyrocket after joining the Miami Hurricanes, who should be a very well-rounded football team one season removed from an appearance in the national title game.

What About Baker?

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) leaves the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even without a contract beyond this season, many fans in Tampa believe that Mayfield is destined to be their team's quarterback for the foreseeable future.

The reality of the situation, though, is that there is a legitimate chance that Mayfield winds up somewhere else next season.

Although Mayfield has provided plenty of excitement since taking over the reins for the Buccaneers, there's no question that his lack of consistency has resulted in up-and-down performances, not just for him personally, but for the team.

Although it's hard to find a quality starting quarterback in the NFL, once you have one, they cost a significant portion of the salary cap to keep around.

Oftentimes, investing in the wrong quarterback can be crippling to a team's ability to assemble a well-rounded roster capable of competing for a Super Bowl for an extended period of time.

The Buccaneers have not been proactive when it comes to signing Mayfield to another contract extension. Not only that, but Mayfield has indicated that he will not allow negotiations to carry into training camp.

So if the Buccaneers don't agree to terms on a new deal with Mayfield before that time, there is a strong possibility that he'll play out the final year of his current contract and become an unrestricted free agent heading into next offseason.

Should that scenario come to fruition, then the Buccaneers selecting a quarterback with their first pick in next year's draft becomes significantly more realistic than it feels right now.

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