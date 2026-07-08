One Baker Mayfield Scenario Buccaneers May Not Like

Mike Florio is a well-known contributor to NBC Sports NFL coverage and the editor and chief of Pro Football Talk. Over the years, Florio has become a somewhat contentious figure in NFL media circles because of his willingness to explore controversial topics that other outlets sometimes shy away from.

On a recent segment of Pro Football Talk for NBC Sports, Florio explored the Baker Mayfield contract situation for the Buccaneers while offering a potential scenario that most Buccaneers fans have likely not considered.

Buccaneers Holding Strong in Contract Negotiations WIth Mayfield

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Baker Mayfield seems to be a guy who thinks his own way. Operates to his own rhythm. And I like that. And that's where the Bucs are taking a risk," Florio said. "Because what I understand, from the folks I've talked to, it's very simple. The Buccaneers believe no one else will ever offer what the Bucs are willing to pay."

Florio also used Mayfield's last contract negotiation with the Buccaneers as a reference point for his perspective.

"He signed with the Bucs for three years, $100 million. There was no one else willing to offer more," He said. "And the Buccaneers, at some level, have confidence that when we do this again, next year, franchise tag, it's going to be $48 million. Unless he wins the Super Bowl or MVP award, they're not going to tag him. They are confident that no one else will offer what they will. So they're willing to play it out instead of, in their mind, overpaying."

Fiorio also referenced Tua Tagovailoa's last contract as a reason for concern on the Bucs' side of things. He discussed how the Dolphins obviously regret Tua's deal, which they are still paying for despite the fact that Tagovailoa is now a member of the Atlanta Falcons.

Belief That Mayfield Could Turn Down Buccaneers on Open Market

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) leaves the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Here's where it gets interesting. And this is where Baker Mayfield's will, which I respect, his moxie, as some would say, becomes a problem for the Buccaneers," Florio said. "They may be right, they may offer him more than anyone else will offer, and come March of 2027, Baker Mayfield may take less from another team just to stick it to the Buccaneers for not doing the right thing. For not offering him more. For not showing greater appreciation. 'I'll take less to go to a team that really wants me and is willing to overextend what if even thought it would do, even if that's less than what I'd get from the Buccaneers.' That's the risk they're taking."

Florio thinks that even if the Buccaneers offer Mayfield the most money in free agency next offseason, the team's lack of urgency to sign him now could come back to haunt them.

"When March rolls around, if there's a team that puts the hard sell, even if the APY is lower than what the Buccaneers are offering, I don't rule out the possibility that he'll take that lesser deal."

FInal Thoughts

The reality is, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to consider both the short and long term options when deciding what is best for the team.

In the case of Mayfield, even if Florio's scenario were to come to fruition, the Bucs shouldn't feel pressured to extend themselves beyond the value they see fit for Mayfield because they're scared he may try and seek revenge on the open market.

Although he's had plenty of highlights, Mayfield needs to show more consistency on the field. Contrary to popular belief, the Buccaneers would be wise to wait and see how this season plays out before deciding exactly how much their quarterback deserves on his next NFL contract.

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