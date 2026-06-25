Buccaneers Quarterback Explains Why Baker Mayfield is Such a Strong Leader

Recently, I got a chance to sit down with Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup Quarterback Connor Bazelak. Bazelak discussed many topics about the Bucs, including which players have been mentors and leaders to him, which players have really impressed him in Year 2 and what to expect from Bazelak going into his second season in the NFL.

You can checkout the whole interview on the "MrBucsNation" YouTube Channel here:

During our interview, Bazelak was able to shed some insight on his relationship with starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and how he has been able to help him learn and grow at the NFL level.

"I spend the most time with him in the facility. I feel like we've got a pretty close relationship and he's been awesome. He helps me out in terms of like footwork, fundamental stuff and then also mental stuff, like on the reading concepts, reading defense. He's been awesome."

Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) drops back against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

When asked if there is a lot of stuff behind the scenes that Mayfield does that makes everybody on the team better, Bazelak had plenty of praise for the leader he is in the locker.

"He does. He's so smart. He understands the game so well. And I think a lot of what people see is only what they see on game day," Bazelak said. "And he is crazy on game days. He is, but he's not really like that on April 28th or whatever for an OTA practice. Like, he's a lot calmer, and on game days, he's hard to talk to sometimes... just because he's so fired up. And it translates to the field, which is good."

Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) passes the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Bazelak will continue to have more chances to learn from Mayfield throughout this offseason as the Bucs progress to training camp and preseason. Bazelak and Mayfield are the only two quarterbacks who are returning from last season, and they have a good amount of chemistry not just with each other, but all the other players on the offensive side of the ball as well.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.