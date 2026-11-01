Buccaneers Reveal Good News Right Before Falcons Matchup

Every game is a must-win game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at this point, but this game on Sunday vs. the Atlanta Falcons could very well make or break Tampa Bay's season.

The Bucs are 1.5 games out of first place in the NFC South. The Carolina Panthers lost their Thursday Night Football game to the Green Bay Packers (and fired a good number of their defensive staff as a result), so if the Bucs beat the Falcons, they'll be just 1.5 games back from the NFC South lead.

Naturally, Tampa Bay will want every starter it can have to try and win this game. And it looks like one questionable key offensive player will indeed play today against the Falcons.

Luke Goedeke is Active vs. Falcons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackle Luke Goedeke (67) in action during the game against the Dallas Cowboys | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right tackle Luke Goedeke has been dealing with a calf injury for the last two weeks. He didn't play against the Panthers and did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week, but he did practice Friday — and now, he's slated to play.

Goedeke is active against the Falcons today. With no practice squad elevations, he'll almost certainly play against Atlanta, giving the offensive line a big boost against a Falcons front that can get a lot of good pressure with four players.

Swing tackle Ben Chukwuma played in Goedeke's stead last week. He won't have to do so again this week, as Goedeke will anchor down the right side while All-Pro Tristan Wirfs holds down the left side.

Goedeke will be a crucial player. The Bucs may need to establish the run in inclement weather, and Atlanta boasts the fourth-best run defense in the NFL by rushing yards per game. If running back Bucky Irving is going to get going, he'll need Goedeke's help to do it, and that could be the key to controlling the clock and beating an Atlanta team that just knocked off the San Francisco 49ers the week prior.

The Bucs play the Falcons at 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

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