Buccaneers Rookie Just Got Fined For Doing This

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't playing football this weekend, as they're recuperating on their bye week in Week 10.

The Bucs' offense has been struggling, and it's a big reason why the team is 3-6. The defense is elite, however, and that's partially because defensive rookies like linebacker Josiah Trotter and defensive back Keionte Scott have played just as well, if not better, than the Bucs were hoping when they were drafted.

Scott has played very well, and he and the rest of the defense are on a much-needed break. He'll have a dent in his wallet during the bye week, though, because he was fined for a play that occurred in the team's 27-24 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Keionte Scott Fined For Hit vs. Bears

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Keionte Scott (22) celebrates a sack during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scott was fined $6,540 by the NFL for a hit on Chicago Bears wideout Kalif Raymond. Scott connected with Raymond on a head-to-head hit, but the play was not flagged during the game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie DB Keionte Scott was fined $6,540 for unnecessary roughness (use of helmet) for this hit on WR Kalif Raymond. There was no flag on this play.



FWIW, OLB Rueben Bain Jr. was not fined for his hit that caused WR Luther Burden III's concussion. pic.twitter.com/N8Fu8TgF9f — Kole Noble (@AtoZ_Slaw) November 14, 2026

Scott has started at nickel for the Buccaneers all year, replacing Jacob Parrish, who kicked outside. Scott has played great football for Tampa Bay so far, netting 32 solo tackles and defending four passes in Tampa Bay.

Scott's physical style of play and tackling ability were both the more intriguing parts of his NFL draft profile coming out of Miami. It has been a positive part of his game so far, but in this case, it seemingly came back to hurt him and he'll have to literally pay the price for his hit on Raymond.

His teammate at Miami, Rueben Bain Jr., also had a hard hit on Bears wideout Luther Burden — that hit was not fined.

Scott will get one more day off on Sunday before he has to report back to One Buccaneer Place on Monday. The Bucs will face off against the Detroit Lions, and when they do, they'll try to get the win and avoid sliding down to a 3-7 start as they try to win the division.

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