Where Rueben Bain Jr Lands In Defensive Rookie Of The Year Odds

There has been a lot of praise for Buccaneers pass rusher Rueben Bain Jr. in recent conversations around the league. Many were surprised that Bain was even available at pick 15 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and many consider it the steal of the 2025 NFL draft.

In fact, many have speculated as to whether the Buccaneers' rookie pass rusher could be a favorite to win the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. This award has been given to some of the best players in the game today, including Sauce Gardner, Micah Parsons, Nick Bosa and many more. Now, the Bucs have a player of their own as one of the favorites to win the award going into the 2026 season.

Bain has the second-best odds to win the award at +550, per DraftKings, sitting right behind Jets edge rusher David Bailey.

Which player will you have your eye on for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in the 2026 season? 💪 pic.twitter.com/2xqnqymmIM — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) April 30, 2026

It's not hard at all to see why Bain would be a favorite to win this award. Many thought it was insane that he was even available at pick 15 in the first place, given his overall raw talent and his ability that should translate to the next level.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another big factor in this equation is defensive-minded head coach Todd Bowles. Yes, many have been very critical of Bowles in Tampa, and for very good reasons. However, Bowles is a very knowledgeable defensive mind and should be very excited to work with a player of Bain's caliber at the next level. In fact, Bowles spoke on how he thought Bain wouldn't even be there at pick 15 and what he brings to the Buccaneers in terms of his mentality and play.

"We had our minds made up on another player just because we figured the top eight or nine guys would be gone, and we knew Rueben [Bain] was a top ten pick," Bowles said at Bain's press conference. "He started falling a little bit, and he got to 15, and we knew it wasn't going any further.

"We couldn't be happier because of the mindset we're trying to change this year with the type of players we signed in free agency and the type of play that he does and the attitude he plays with and the force he plays with… It was really a no-brainer, and he fit everything we're trying to do and get back to from a mental physicality standpoint. His play shows that, and it was an easy decision."

Time will tell if Bain will be able to live up to the lofty expectations that have been set for him here at the NFL level, but there is plenty of reason for fans to be excited going forward.

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