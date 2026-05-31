DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets for NHL & NBA Playoffs, MLB and French Open

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 31, giving new users a chance to grab $100 in bonus bets by placing just a $5 wager. With the NBA and NHL playoffs heating up, MLB in full swing, and the French Open entering its second week, there has never been a better time to get started.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for the playoffs and French Open

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and requires no code at all. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit, place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, and DraftKings will reward you with four $25 bonus bets totaling $100. No DraftKings promo code is required for the bonus to activate.

Whether you place your qualifying bet on the NBA Finals, an NHL playoff game, a French Open match, or an MLB contest, the outcome of that first wager does not affect your bonus. Win or lose, the $100 in bonus bets will arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling. Here is a quick look at the key terms:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of the qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings new-user promo expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

For example, if you place your $5 qualifying bet on Novak Djokovic to win his French Open match and he comes through, you still collect your winnings on top of the $100 in bonus bets. If Djokovic falls short, you still walk away with four $25 bonus bets to use across any market you choose. The same applies if you back the New York Knicks ahead of the NBA Finals or wager on the Vegas Golden Knights as they await their Stanley Cup Final opponent.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Sunday's action

Claiming this promo code for DraftKings is quick and easy. Follow these steps to get your $100 in bonus bets before Sunday's slate of games tips off.

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. You will need to provide your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and additional identifying information to verify your identity. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you appear on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any of the available payment methods on the platform. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, such as an NBA playoff game, an NHL playoff matchup, a French Open match, or an MLB contest. Receive four $25 bonus bets totaling $100 within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling, regardless of the outcome. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at everything this platform has to offer, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users

DraftKings does not stop rewarding bettors after the welcome offer. Existing users can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time promotions by navigating to the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. With the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final, French Open, and a full MLB schedule all on the horizon, there will be plenty of opportunities to take advantage of these ongoing DraftKings promo codes throughout the coming weeks.

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