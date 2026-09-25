The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are already flailing to start the year. They're coming into Week 2 with a 0-2 record that could potentially get even worse if they can't beat the Minnesota Vikings at home.

The team will need all the firepower it can muster to beat Minnesota, and it might not have it on Sunday. Head coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media after Friday's practice, and he revealed that the Bucs won't be at full strength on Sunday.

Here's what Bowles said about Tampa Bay's first two draft picks this season potentially missing the Vikings game:

Rueben Bain Jr., Josiah Trotter Ruled Out for Friday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. (3) warms up before a game against the New York Giants | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers will be without two Bucs rookies, both on the defensive side of the ball. Head coach Todd Bowles revealed on Friday that edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. (groin) and linebacker Josiah Trotter (shoulder) will both miss Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Bain has not produced much this season so far — he has just two pressures and one tackle. That being said, Tampa Bay's pass rush needs all the help it can get, and without Bain, the depth gets a little bit thinner. Edge rushers like Al-Quadin Muhammad, David Walker and Anthony Nelson (who was limited in practice for a good portion of the week) will get more pass-rushing reps in Bain's absence.

Perhaps the more pressing name to note, however, is Trotter. Trotter has been one of the best players on the defense and a stout linebacker to start the year, and if with him out, he'll be replaced by either SirVocea Dennis or Christian Rozeboom. Dennis struggled as a starter last year, and the Bucs haven't played Rozeboom at all this year.

One of those players will have to play alongside LB Alex Anzalone, who has had a very difficult start to his season. Tampa Bay's problems in the middle of the field could be amplified without Trotter's presence there. The Bucs would really want to have Trotter for this game, so it will be interesting to see how much both Dennis and Rozeboom play on Sunday.

The Buccaneers will play the Vikings at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. They'll potentially be down their first and second pick, but they'll have to find a way to win to avoid a dreaded 0-3 start.

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