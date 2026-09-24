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Vikings Could Be Without Key Offensive Starter vs. Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, and they may have one less weapon to worry about.
Collin Haalboom|
Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (33) looks on during the first half against the New York Giants
Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (33) looks on during the first half against the New York Giants | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Tampa Bay BuccaneersMinnesota Vikings

The 0-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have the odds stacked against them when the 2-0 Minnesota Vikings come to town on Sunday.

Not only have the Bucs lost both of their games so far, but they've looked absolutely dreadful on both sides of the ball in the process. From the players to the coaches to the front office, it feels like everyone deserves some of the blame, and the overwhelmingly negative discourse amongst the fanbase certainly reflects that.

To make matters worse, heading into this challenging Week 3 matchup vs. the Vikings, key defensive rookies Rueben Bain Jr. and Josiah Trotter are both dealing with injuries, while quarterback Baker Mayfield is working his way through an illness.

Despite all the doom and gloom surrounding the Buccaneers right now, the truth is, there is still plenty of time for them to turn their season around. And although the Vikings don't necessarily present the easiest path to getting started on that trajectory, they do present an opportunity nonetheless. And based on some injury news coming out of Minnesota, it sounds like the Buccaneers may be catching them at a good time.

Vikings Could Be Without Both Top RB's vs. Buccaneers

Vita Vea
Dec 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) walks out for player introductions prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Kevin Seifert of ESPN, Viking's running back, Aaron Jones, is at risk of missing this week's game vs. the Buccaneers.

With running back Jordan Mason already out of the lineup with an injury of his own, Jones was thrust into a bellcow role last week vs. the Bears, and the veteran produced in a big way for Minnesota, finishing the game with 23 carries for 105 yards on the ground.

If the Vikings were to be without both Mason and Jones against the Bucs, their backfield would all of a sudden become quite barren. And with one of the few Buccaneers' strengths so far this season being their run defense — the Bucs have given up the fourth fewest rushing yards on the season so far — it would, at least on paper, present a pretty clear advantage for the Buccaneers.

And if we've learned anything about the Buccaneers so far this season, it's that they're going to need all the help they can get.

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Collin Haalboom
COLLIN HAALBOOM

Prior to joining BucsGameday and Sports Illustrated, Collin's written content was provided through Bucs Banter, and NFL Draft Lounge. He is also the creator and host of the Bucs Banter Podcast. He is a graduate of the Communication Studies program at McMaster University, where he was also a varsity basketball player, and later an advanced scout. He lives with his wife and two children in Hamilton, ON. You can follow Collin on YouTube and Twitter.

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