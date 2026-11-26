The state of Florida has an illustrious history when it comes to the game of football.

The Miami Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers each have two Lombardi Trophies, and the likes of the big three college teams — Florida State, Florida and Miami — have plenty of National Championships of their own.

However, the Seminoles of Florida State have struggled lately, ultimately leading to the firing of Mike Norvell and the hiring of Glenn Schumann as the next head coach.

With Schumann's hiring, he will be putting together a staff, and one Buccaneers' coach is being tabbed as a potential hire.

Bryan McClendon's Name Surfaces for Glenn Schumann's FSU Staff

"McClendon has a vast background coaching receivers, working at Georgia, South Carolina, and Oregon, prior to leaping to the NFL in 2024. He was the wide receivers coach and pass-game coordinator for the Bulldogs in 2022-23, spending two seasons alongside Schumann," OnSI's Dustin Lewis wrote.

"The Buccaneers could make a coaching change, with the franchise on pace to miss the postseason for the second straight year. If so, McClendon will be looking for a new job. FSU would probably have to throw a co-OC title, at a minimum, to lure him back to college."

Georgia Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon News Joshua L Jones | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As mentioned by Lewis, McClendon came into the Bucs' organization in 2024, becoming a part of one of the most lucrative offenses in recent team memory under Liam Coen.

McClendon has become known as a player-first, no-ego coach who has blended young talent with veteran presence since his arrival in Tampa Bay.

Despite a lack of experience at the NFL level, McClendon is highly regarded in NFL and collegiate circles, and he has been challenged throughout his NFL tenure by a lack of consistency from players missing time due to injury.

Even though McClendon has done a fantastic job during his short time with the Bucs, things have taken a nosedive for his unit in 2026 following the departure of Mike Evans and the lack of development from players like Emeka Egbuka.

Depending on how the rest of the season pans out for Tampa Bay, McClendon could see this as an opportunity to head back to the college ranks and join coach Schumann in Tallahassee.

If McClendon were to leave and head to Florida State this offseason, it would set him up as a prime candidate to receive a promotion to offensive coordinator in the future.

As for the impact on the Bucs, it would be a shot to a group that has seen success under McClendon and leave them searching for a replacement on top of a likely change at offensive coordinator of their own.

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