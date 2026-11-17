The Tampa Bay Buccaneers passing attack has been their weakness this season.

The Bucs currently own the NFL's worst passing game in the league, having not even thrown for over 1,500 yards at the midway point of the season and not a single wide receiver eclipsing the 300-yard mark.

It hasn't been pretty, and for one wideout in particular, it's starting to look even worse thanks to how much money he is making.

Chris Godwin Costing the Bucs On & Off the Field

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin signed a contract extension with the Bucs before the start of the 2025 season for three years, worth $66 million. The $22 million per year was enough to keep him in Tampa Bay rather than seeing him walk to a team like the New England Patriots.

But now, just a year and a half into that deal, it's looking like a massive overpay.

Godwin has never looked quite right after dislocating his ankle in 2024, and his stats mirror that sentiment.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Last season, Godwin had the lowest receiving yardage total of his career with just 360 yards. He also only saw action in nine games as he dealt with rehab and injuries, and he only found the end zone twice.

Now, Godwin, who has already seen as much action as he did all of 2025, is set to have yet another down season. Godwin has only mustered 29 catches for 259 yards and no touchdowns.

That means that he is currently earning nearly $85,000 per yard in annual cash compensation. That is not a great return on your value or investment. If you account for his actual salary cap hit, that number gets higher at $130,050 per yard.

What's Next for Godwin and the Bucs?

It's highly unlikely that a magic wand is waved and the Bucs' passing game improves enough for Godwin's contract to be worth it. That means the Bucs' front office should be looking at alternatives this offseason.

Godwin's team option, $20.7 million, is in 2027. However, the Bucs do have a potential out once the 2026 season concludes if they decide to cut bait with the aging wideout.

If Tampa Bay decides to cut Godwin outright before June 1, they would not only save the $22 million he is owed in salary, but they would also save approximately $13.7 million in cap space with his dead money coming way down.

There are always options on the table, however. Godwin and the Bucs could decide to meet for him to take a massive pay cut to stay with the team until his contract runs out — see Jamel Dean just last year — before he hits free agency.

They also could come together on a trade that could net them draft capital this offseason, but this scenario seems highly unlikely as they should have traded him beforehand if they were to go that route.

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