Chris Godwin is Excited to Teach the Next Generation of Buccaneers Receivers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Chris Godwin recently sat down with former Bucs defensive lineman Beau Allen to discuss a wide variety of topics for the podcast "Green Light with Chris Long".

During this conversation, Godwin really focused on being the leader of the Bucs' receiver room and how it is a very unique place to be able to teach the young group of Buccaneers receivers so that they can grow and learn right alongside him.

Aug 7, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Godwin spoke on the talent of the young Buccaneers receiver room and how he's been trying to help them in 2026.

"I think the biggest thing is really just learning how to practice. So many of them, they have so much talent and a lot of untapped potential, but then you get out there and things start to move fast and you start making some mistakes. You kind of get in your own head.

"It's like, I try to like help them with a lot of that stuff because I made those mistakes... and the information that other people gave me that like Mike [Evans] and [Desean Jackson] and [Adam Humphries] and all these guys have given to me, I'm trying to pass it down to them so that they can learn it quicker so they don't have to go through the same things I did."

Chris Godwin and the Next Generation

It is safe to say that Godwin is not wrong in saying the Bucs have a very talented wide receiver room. Along with Godwin, you have a first-round draft pick from last year, Emeka Egbuka, who is looking to take a leap in Year 2 and become a strong starting receiver in the league.

Jul 31, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You also have Jalen McMillan, whose 2025 season was almost entirely wiped out due to a bad neck injury that he sustained in the 2025 preseason. McMillan is also looking to return to form and show that he can be a starting receiver in this league as well.

Rookie Ted Hurst III will look to fill the massive void left by Hall of Fame receiver Mike Evans as a red-zone threat and a serious deep threat option. Even Tez Johnson had a very impressive rookie season last year for a seventh-round draft pick and will continue to establish himself in the back half of the team's depth chart in the receiver room.

All of these young players are now led by Godwin, the elder statesman of the room, and it should be encouraging to see that Godwin is so open to teaching the next generation of Buccaneers receivers.

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