Just a few weeks after being fired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, former Bucs' offensive coordinator, Josh Grizzard, has found a new home.

Josh Grizzard finds new home in Philly

Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard watches the action against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

On Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Philadelphia Eagles have named Grizzard as their new Pass Game Coordinator.

The news broke shortly after the announcement that the Eagles had named former Green Bay Packers QB Coach Sean Mannion as their new Offensive Coordinator.

More help in Philadelphia: Eagles are hiring former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard as their pass game coordinator, per sources. Grizzard now will join new Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion to lead Philadelphia’s offense. pic.twitter.com/C0JE6W1xy9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2026

Interestingly enough, the Eagles had already familiarized themselves with Grizzard during this hiring cycle as he was under consideration for the team's vacant offensive coordinator role under Nick Sirianni, a position that Grizzard had interviewed for multiple times.

Apparently Grizzard made an impression during his interviews, because even though he was bypassed for the OC role in favor of Mannion, the Eagles still found a way to bring him on board.

Late season struggles sealed Grizzard's fate in Tampa

Sep 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard talks with wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

2025 was not kind to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Early on, things were very promising. Not only were players making plays, but offensively, first-year offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard seemed to be hitting all the right buttons.

Under Grizzard's guidance on that side of the ball, the Bucs jumped out to an early 5-1 record, matching the best six-game start in franchise history. Rookie WR Emeka Egbuka was lighting the league on fire, while his quarterback, Baker Mayfield, was living up to his gritty reputation by willing the Buccaneers to numerous last-second victories with surgical game-winning drives.

Things fell apart quickly for the Buccaneers, though. As the season went on and the injuries began to mount, the team was unable to weather the storm. Despite receiving plenty of praise early on in his tenure with the Bucs, Grizzard's playcalling, as is often the case when teams are losing football games, became a point of contention.

READ MORE: What You Need to Know About Buccaneers' New Assistant Coaches

When it was all said and done, the Bucs had won just two of their last 10 games and the offense proved to be inconsistent and misguided despite the return of several key playmakers, including Mike Evans, Bucky Irving and Jalen McMillan.

Although many expected a full reset to the coaching staff in Tampa Bay, head coach Todd Bowles was retained for at least one more season with the Bucs, while Grizzard, along with the majority of Bowles' staff, was not.

Grizzard has plenty of experience in the NFL, but just one year of playcalling. Now, he's set to join another NFC team that is loaded with offensive weapons. Not only that, but Grizzard will be occupying a position he had great success with in Tampa in 2024, where he served as the team's Pass Game Coordinator under Liam Coen. Within that role, Grizzard was instrumental in the Bucs' third-down efficiency, where they led the league with an impressive 50.9% conversion rate.

READ MORE: Buccaneers OC Zac Robinson Excited to Work With Tristan Wirfs, Rest of OL

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Zac Robinson Opens Up About Relationship With Former Buccaneers OC Liam Coen

• What You Need to Know About Buccaneers' New Assistant Coaches

• Buccaneers reportedly reached out to former Bills HC Sean McDermott

• Buccaneers OC Zac Robinson Makes Bold Claim About Tampa Bay's 2026 Offense