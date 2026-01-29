Zac Robinson Opens Up About Relationship With Former Buccaneers OC Liam Coen

Zac Robinson is now the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending the last two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons in the same role, and will look to turn back the clock a bit to try to turn the Bucs' offense around.

Robinson will bring some continuity to the offense as we move forward, hailing from the Sean McVay coaching tree, similar to that of former Bucs OC Liam Coen.

In fact, Coen and Robinson had a crossover during their time in Los Angeles with the Rams, and their relationship has only blossomed since. In his opening press conference as the OC in Tampa Bay, Robinson gave a sneak peek into his relationship with Coen.

Robinson, Coen Have Close Professional & Personal Relationship

"I talk to Liam [Coen] basically every day, except for when we were playing against each other. We stay in contact about football things, our families are close, so yeah, I talk to Liam basically every day."

Robinson and Coen spent time with the Rams in a multitude of positions from 2019 to 2022, combining to build offensive concepts under McVay. During this time, they not only shared technical coaching experiences but also worked on offensive game planning and team culture, which is why the transition should be seamless for the Bucs' players to pick up Robinson's offensive philosophy.

The connection between Coen and Robinson runs deeper than just Xs and Os. As mentioned by Robinson, the two families are close, having vacationed together in the past, indicating that their relationship is strong even outside of the gridiron.

Robinson seems to lean on Coen as he has navigated a similar career trajectory, but he didn't lean on him when deciding to be named the next offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay.

Robinson Didn't Need to be Sold on Bucs

"I didn't need to be sold on anything for this job. I was excited for this job as soon as it became available. This is a great job for a lot of the reasons I've already mentioned. There was no sell, I was hoping I got an opportunity to be here and I'm excited to be here."

Robinson accepted the role because of how alluring it is, rather than having to be coaxed into doing so. While Coen and the Bucs had a contentious parting of ways, it doesn't appear that he is speaking down on the franchise that helped lead him to a head coaching opportunity.

Robinson is likely on the same path as Coen, looking for that opportunity to become a head coach in the NFL. If he is able to help turn the Bucs' offense around quickly, then he could find himself in an advantageous position to receive a head coaching gig come next coaching carousel.

