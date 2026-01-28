Buccaneers OC Zac Robinson Makes Bold Claim About Tampa Bay's 2026 Offense

Both sides of the ball were porous for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025, and they will be looking to turn things around in 2026 after missing the playoffs.

While Todd Bowles looks to turn things around on his side of the ball, the Bucs have tabbed Zac Robinson as the next offensive coordinator to return the Tampa Bay offense to its 2024 ways.

Robinson was introduced as the team's offensive coordinator and said mostly the right things, but he also appeared on 95.3 WDAE with Tom Krasniqi and made a bold take about where the Bucs' offense will rank under his command in 2026.

Bucs Will Have Top Five Offense in 2026

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) celebrates with offensive tackle Luke Goedeke (67) Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In Krasniqi's segment Fill in the Blank, he prompted Robinson to rank where the Bucs' offense will be in 2026, and the new OC quickly replied with top five before expanding on his answer.

"Hey, we're going to be attacking at all times. That is going to be our number one thing. We are applying pressure to the defense every single snap through pre-snap motion, tempo, you name it, we will be in full attack mode at all times. And the guys are going to come back, and it's going to be a lot of fun to get working with the fellas and get this thing going."

READ MORE: Bleacher Report Predicts Major Free Agent Acquisition for Buccaneers

Bucs OC Zac Robinson tells @TKras the Buccaneers will have a top five offense in 2026. What do you think of that?#WeAreTheKrewe pic.twitter.com/JyACjgLBeW — 95.3 WDAE & AM620 (@953WDAE) January 27, 2026

Robinson's statements carry a lot of weight and place pressure on the offense to fix what went wrong in 2026.

The Bucs' offense was one of the best in the league under Liam Coen in 2024, but dropped significantly in every offensive category under Josh Grizzard in 2025. Per FOX Sports, the Bucs ranked 21st with 320.4 ypg, 20th in passing offense (205.9 ypg), 21st in rushing offense (114.5 ypg), 17th in scoring offense (22.4 ppg), 23rd in red zone efficiency (54%) and 10th in third-down offense (41.2%) in 2024.

It will be hard for Robinson to reach that level of poor offensive play. Robinson was able to lead the Atlanta Falcons' offense to a top-15 unit in both seasons as their OC with limited weapons, but now gets the chance to have a plethora of talent at his disposal, along with one of the league's best offensive lines when healthy.

While the statement in and of itself seems like a heavy burden, the Bucs know they can light the NFL on fire with their offense; they just have to go out there and execute at the highest level with the scheme that Robinson is able to draw up on a weekly basis.

It's not far-fetched, but they are strong words. And with those words now out there, the expectation is set and must be lived up to.

READ MORE: Falcons' Kevin Stefanski Responds to Baker Mayfield's Recent Comments

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Why Buccaneers OC Zac Robinson is ‘Fired Up’ to Coach Baker Mayfield

• Buccaneers Address Big Need in NFL Draft Expert's First 2026 Mock

• What Happened to the Buccaneers After Beating the Seahawks?

• Liam Coen Steals Away Key Staff Member From Buccaneers