Tampa Bay Buccaneers get rough news after loss to Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw the latest reminder of how frustrating this season has been when Pro Bowl fan voting results were released.

The Buccaneers were shut out of the fan voting top 10 at every position, a result that speaks volumes about how the season has been perceived around the league.

Tampa Bay typically have at least one or two recognizable names drawing national attention, but this year that simply has not been the case.

Team slide took the spotlight with it

Pro Bowl fan voting is only one part of the overall selection process, but it remains a strong indicator of visibility and impact. When no players crack the top 10, it suggests that there have been very few moments that resonated beyond the local market.

Whether due to inconsistent play, lack of signature performances, or the team’s overall struggles, the Buccaneers have largely flown under the radar this season.

There was a stretch earlier in the season when a few Buccaneers looked like legitimate Pro Bowl fan voting candidates, most notably Baker Mayfield and rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka. Mayfield was playing some of his best football, while Egbuka quickly emerged as a reliable target and was on pace for a record breaking season. As Tampa Bay began reeling and losses piled up, that momentum cooled.

Season has drifted off course

Those issues caught up with the Buccaneers again on Sunday. Following the loss, Tampa Bay now sits at 7-8 on the season and finds itself behind the Carolina Panthers in the race for a playoff spot. Even more concerning is the fact that the Buccaneers, who sat at 5-1 early, are now behind the after losing 7 of their last 9 games, a reality that would have sounded unthinkable just a few months ago.

The Pro Bowl voting results are not the problem, but they are a reflection of where things stand. For Tampa Bay, recognition will only return if wins do. With little margin for error left, the focus now shifts from individual accolades to whether Tampa Bay can stabilize and salvage a season that has not gone according to plan with two games to go.

The Bucs travel to face the Miami Dolphins next Sunday before finishing the regular season at home against Carolina. Despite the frustrations, Tampa Bay still controls its own destiny. Win those games, and the narrative changes quickly.

