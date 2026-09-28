The brutal start to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season has just turned into a full-blown nightmare.

Baker Mayfield left the game with what appeared to be a significant thumb injury, and the offense continued to look slow and sluggish against an aggressive Vikings defensive attack.

Let's take a look at the grades given for the Bucs' Week 3 matchup, going through every position group:

Sep 27, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman (51) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterbacks: D+

It was a really rough day for Baker Mayfield and company during this matchup.

Mayfield had multiple missed throws where he just seemed to miss his targets and lacked chemistry, especially with former first-round receiver Emeka Egbuka. The offensive line did not do Mayfield any favors, with him being pressured throughout the entire game.

Finally, Mayfield left the game due to a bad thumb injury and immediately went to the locker room. This is about as bad a scenario as it could be for the Buccaneers to start the season.

Sep 27, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Backs: C

Bucky Irving left the game with what looked like a hip injury, and Kenny Gainwell did not get much of anything going in relief at the end of the game. Overall, Bucky ran fine with the ball in his hands but still only finished with 3.1 yards per carry in the matchup.

Irving's injury in this game will be one to pay attention to going forward.

Sep 27, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) carries the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receivers: C+

The receiver room continues to look lost and lifeless out on the field on Sundays. Egbuka and Mayfield missed on multiple connections, and Godwin only finished the day with three catches for 25 yards.

Ted Hurst III did have one catch for 40 yards and a touchdown, but overall, this has arguably been one of the most disappointing units for the Bucs this season.

Sep 27, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota Vikings safety Joshua Metellus (44) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight Ends: B-

Cade Otton finished the day with three catches for 56 yards in this matchup, which might be his best game of the season.

However, Otton and Payne Durham struggled in pass blocking and run blocking throughout this matchup, which led to Mayfield getting hit plenty of times throughout the game. It's never really a great sign that Cade Otton has been your most consistent receiving option.

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates a touchdown with center Graham Barton (62) during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line: F

The offensive line continues to look like one of the worst units in the entire NFL.

The Vikings' defense finished with six sacks, six tackles for loss and 12 quarterback hits on the game.

Graham Barton, Cody Mauch and Ben Bredeson look out of their league, and I have personally not been very impressed with what we've seen from Luke Goedeke over the past couple of games. Penalties were also a big issue for the offensive line as well, with multiple holdings stalling drives throughout the game.

Sep 27, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles with the ball under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line: B

The Buccaneers' front seven actually finished with three sacks, six tackles for loss and four quarterback hits on the day for the Bucs.

Another great moment was A'Shawn Robinson getting a big man interception for the team. David Walker should be getting starting snaps for the Bucs, as he has arguably looked like the best pass rusher on the team so far this year. It is also notable that Calijah Kancey had some good interior pressure throughout this game as well.

Sep 27, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) tackles Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (33) during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebackers: B

Alex Anzalone actually looked very solid out at linebacker throughout this matchup and didn't miss a single tackle based on what I observed. Also, Christian Rozeboom had some solid moments, and both players never really got beat in the middle of the field throughout the matchup.

Time will tell how the rotation will look once Josiah Trotter returns from his shoulder injury, but I believe that Rozeboom has earned more time.

Sep 27, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Backs: B+

The cornerback room continues to be the best surprise from the team this season. Yes, Justin Jefferson did leave the game very early on, but overall the corners did a very solid job at covering the Vikings' receivers. One bad moment, however, was Jordan Addison having a 40-yard touchdown on Jacob Parrish.

Sep 27, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Riley Dixon (9) and kicker Chase McLaughlin (4) celebrate after a field goal against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special Teams: D

When you give up a punt return for a touchdown in a game, that's gonna lower the grade by a great deal. A positive note is that Chase McLaughlin did nail all of his kicks in the matchup.

Hopefully, Danny Smith is able to get this unit to cover better going forward.

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