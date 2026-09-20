Overreactions From Buccaneers' Loss to Browns in Week 2

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 0-2 in a brutal loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. There was a lot to be skeptical about throughout the entire game, and while it's early in the season, there are some major concerns that could continue throughout the entire year based on what we saw in this game.

Here are our overreactions from the rough 23-19 Week 2 loss:

The Bucs Have Zero Passing Game Outside the Line of Scrimmage

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks to pass during the first half against the Cleveland Browns | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the second game in a row to start the season where quarterback Baker Mayfield — and by extension, offensive coordinator Zac Robinson — have failed to get anything going past the line of scrimmage.

The Bucs struggled to get the ball downfield through the air on Sunday. The passing game was once again filled with a ton of dump-offs and throws behind the line of scrimmage, and the team was entirely hapless in the intermediate and deep zones. Mayfield rarely threw the ball remotely downfield, and when he did, he almost never connected.

There could be plenty of reasons for this — the offensive line was having trouble containing the pocket, Mayfield's mental clock seemed entirely off and Tampa Bay's wideouts were not getting any separation. But whatever the reason is, the Bucs need to fix it very, very fast.

When Do We Worry About Rueben Bain?

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) rushes the ball defended by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rueben Bain was once again manhandled during his second game of the season. He had zero pressures throughout the first half, and he didn't do much in the second half, either.

Many wrote off Bain's first game due to it being his first NFL action and because he was playing against an athletic freak at tackle in Cincinnati's Amarius Mims. That wasn't the case against the Browns, though, and Bain continued to be an absolute non-factor in the pass-rushing game.

There is no reason to write off Bain after just two games. But when exactly is he going to become the first-rounder that Tampa Bay thinks he is — or when exactly is he going to play like even an average starter this year?

The Bucs Need to Do Something About Alex Anzalone

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers have missed a slew of tackles this season so far, and the issue was particularly bad during this game. A lot of those misses have come courtesy of linebacker Alex Anzalone, and Tampa Bay might not be able to put up with him much longer.

Anzalone missed multiple tackles in the open field and has been ineffective in both coverage and as a blitzer. He's had a huge negative impact on the defense, and head coach Todd Bowles may have to think about how often he's going to play going forward.

The other options are linebacker SirVocea Dennis and linebacker Christian Rozeboom, both of whom could play. Bowles may not pull the trigger yet, but he certainly has to be thinking about it.

Chase McLaughlin Will Make a Lot of Money This Offseason (For a Kicker)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin (4) completes a 31 yard field goal during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fought some kicking woes over the years. They haven't had to worry about that in a while with kicker Chase McLaughlin, and it looks like Tampa Bay will have their kicker of the future for some time.

McLaughlin hit every field goal and extra point he was asked to make on Sunday. That included a 59-yard field goal on Tampa Bay's first possession, and per the Buccaneers, that's good for the third-longest field goal in Buccaneers team history.

McLaughlin will likely get a big extension this offseason as one of the NFL's best kickers, and he's certainly earned the money so far this season in Tampa Bay.

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