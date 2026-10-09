The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally got their first win of the season, and it was in primetime against the Dallas Cowboys.

There was a great level of execution on the defensive and offensive sides of the ball. Let's go over our grades for the Bucs in their 24-16 win.

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels (10) reacts after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterbacks: B+

It was an overall very solid night for Jalon Daniels. He took what the Dallas defense gave him and didn't make any real mistakes, to the tune of 19/25 passing for 189 yards, one touchdown and no turnovers. He had seven carries on the ground for 23 yards.

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) reacts after a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Backs: A+

The running game was the largest reason the Bucs won this matchup and it was by far the best thing the Bucs offense has produced this season.

Bucky Irving finished the day with 23 touches for 175 scrimmage yards and two total touchdowns. Irving also had the eighth-longest run in team history, with a 72-yard run in the contest as well.

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) runs after a catch for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receivers: C+

Besides a great 64-yard reception where Tez Johnson broke the ankles of Daron Bland, the receiver room still didn't get much going. Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson tried to get Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin more involved, as they did combine for nine catches, but it still only went for 75 yards on the evening.

Egbuka did have a 14-yard end-around for a touchdown, which was a nice play, however.

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) makes a catch against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight Ends: C

Cade Otton finished the night with three catches for 25 yards and Payne Durham even got involved with a five-yard reception of his own. Still, this group is middling and hasn't done much of note this season.

Oct 4, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Graham Barton (62) before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line: B-

This might have been the best performance of the Bucs offensive line this season. Now, they do get a good number of points off for penalties, as there were plenty from this group in this game.

However, they did do a fantastic job of opening up lanes in the rushing attack and Daniels' scrambling ability kept him to only getting sacked once.

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker YaYa Diaby (0) reacts after an interception against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line: D+

The defensive line continued to be largely ineffective in this matchup, as Dak Prescott was not sacked once in this game and generally didn't face much pressure unless the team sent a blitz against them.

The Cowboys' run game did well in this matchup as well until they had to move away from it since they were down in the game. Also, Yaya Diaby had an interception in this game, which was fun to watch.

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) reacts after an interception against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Inside Linebackers: B

Who would've thought that Alex Anzalone would end up with the game-sealing interception for the Bucs, huh? I give a lot of points for that, and overall the unit did some pretty solid work, all things considered.

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) makes a catch over Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Backs: B+

Jacob Parrish had an up-and-down night for the Buccaneers. He did finish with four passes defended — however, receiver George Pickens ate with nine catches for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Zyon McCollum was fantastic today in this one, holding CeeDee Lamb to two catches for nine yards in this contest. Also, I thought the safety duo of Tykee Smith and Ifeatu Melifonwu were solid in this game as well.

NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Miles Killebrew. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special Teams: A

It was a great day for special teams as Miles Killebrew forced a fumble on Cowboys returner KaVontae Turpin to help the team pull further ahead. Chase McLaughlin made all of his kicks, and Riley Dixon was fine punting the ball as well.

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