3 Buccaneers who could explode in the second half of the season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are sitting fairly comfortably at 6-2 as they head into their bye week following a big 23-3 win over the New Orleans Saints.
They have fought through adversity in the first half of the season, particularly when dealing with injuries, but find themselves positioned atop the NFC South and as one of the top three teams in the entire NFC conference.
There is still plenty to be done in Tampa Bay this week, but for the time being, the players will look to rest up to get healthier, spend some quality time with family and look ahead at how to build off their successful first half of the 2025 season.
While the players get a much-needed break, we took it upon ourselves to examine what players could break out in the second half of the season.
WR Emeka Egbuka
First-round draft pick Emeka Egbuka has been a wonder for the Buccaneers since being drafted 19th overall, and has only exceeded expectations filling in as the Bucs' go-to wide receiver with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin out.
READ MORE: Buccaneers GM in tough spot ahead of trade deadline
It was hard not to go with fellow rookie wideout Tez Johnson here due to the aforementioned injuries to Evans and Godwin. However, Johnson fits more of the mold of a player who must step up in the second half rather than one we can envision having a terrific second half.
Egbuka has already solidified himself in the league, becoming the first rookie in NFL history with 25+ catches, 400+ receiving yards and 5+ touchdowns through his first five games. But with multiple guys still down for the count and the Bucs relying on him heavily, his ceiling is sky-high as long as he stays healthy and finds that rhythm he had earlier in the season.
OLB Yaya Diaby
The defense came alive against the New Orleans Saints in Week 8, forcing five sacks and four turnovers, and a larger reason for the reemergence has been thanks to the development of pass rusher Yaya Diaby.
Diaby finished his 2024 season strong, seeing a surge in sack numbers and pressures, and he has carried that over to the 2025 season. The addition of Haason Reddick on the opposite side has taken some of the pressure off of Diaby, and he has become one of the league's best at pressuring the quarterback.
Diaby is at four sacks on the season, just half a sack off from last year's total, and has plenty of opportunities to continue adding to his 2025 production. With the defense gaining momentum and matchups that favor him still left on the schedule, Diaby is primed for a breakout down the stretch.
READ MORE: 3 under-the-radar Buccaneers who are having a big season so far
RB Bucky Irving
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers running game has evolved over the past couple of seasons, with one of the large aspects behind that being the emergence of running back Bucky Irving.
Irving exploded onto the scene last year but has been hampered by injuries that have caused him to miss three contests.
Rachaad White and Sean Tucker have tried to fill the void left by Irving, but the Bucs' rushing attack has struggled with consistency and explosiveness in Irving's absence.
Getting Irving back healthy is key for the Bucs' offense. He has a unique blend of short-area explosiveness, receiving skills and vision in space that makes him easily one of the more dangerous weapons on the Bucs' offense.
With defenses keying in on Baker Mayfield and the passing game, Irving could thrive now that the attention is off him after his brief stint away from the field. Once Irving is back in the fold, there is no reason not to believe the offense won't balance itself back out and return to hitting some of those explosive plays that have been missing for a few weeks.
READ MORE: 5 realistic trades the Buccaneers could pursue before the deadline
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Could Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles win Coach of the Year?
• What are Buccaneers chances to make playoffs at midway point?
• Buccaneers' Todd Bowles gives honest thoughts on season so far
• Todd Bowles along with Buccaneers legends not happy with NFL officiating