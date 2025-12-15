Buccaneers somehow still on top of NFC South after Week 15 disaster

You never know what's gonna happen in the NFL. You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who thought the Buccaneers deserved to be atop the NFC South after a rough Week 15 showing that saw them blow a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter to the Atlanta Falcons, but that's exactly where we're at.

The Carolina Panthers had a crucial game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday that could have put them in a huge position to win the NFC South, but now, that isn't the case anymore. Here's what the NFC South looks like, with the Buccaneers still atop the pile:

Buccaneers maintain razor-thin lead over NFC South

Team W L T Pct. PF PA Home Away Strk. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 7 0 .500 327 354 3-4 4-3 L2 Carolina Panthers 7 7 0 .500 264 317 4-2 3-5 L1 Atlanta Falcons 5 9 0 .357 281 341 2-4 3-5 W1 New Orleans Saints 4 10 0 .286 226 332 2-5 2-5 W2

The Carolina Panthers had a chance to take the outright lead in the NFC South with a win over the New Orleans Saints, which would have required them to beat the Bucs just once in two tries in their remaining three games. They lost to the Saints 20-17, however, and the Bucs hold their tiebreaker, so Tampa Bay is back on top in the division despite losing 29-28 to the Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

As a result, the scenario for the Buccaneers to make the playoffs becomes simple. Tampa Bay needs to win two of its remaining three games in any order to win the NFC South and punch a playoff ticket — that's two games against the Panthers and one against the Miami Dolphins on the road.

The Panthers can win the NFC South over the Buccaneers if they sweep them, obviously, but they'd also win if they split the series, defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17 and had the Buccaneers lose to the Dolphins that same week. The Bucs and Panthers will first play in Carolina before ending the season at home in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers took a tough loss on Thursday night that resulted in a controversial press conference from Todd Bowles and some downtrodden spirits in the locker room. The Bucs will have to get themselves together quickly before they play the Panthers in Week 16. They have the upper hand, but if they lose to the Panthers once, the Bucs could find themselves on the back foot yet again.

