Buccaneers continue embarrassing losing streak with loss to Dolphins

It just gets worse for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bucs dropped their game to the Miami Dolphins in ugly fashion, losing 20-17 and falling to 7-9 on the season. The Bucs have now lost seven of their last eight games, and they're now guaranteed to field a losing record this year after starting the year 6-2.

The Buccaneers would be eliminated from the NFC South if the Carolina Panthers were to beat the Seattle Seahawks, but the Seahawks at the time of writing are set to defeat the Panthers, so the Bucs will have one more chance to win the NFC South and go to the playoffs with a win over the Panthers next week.

Here's how the game went down:

Bucs and Dolphins even in first quarter

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) is tackled by Miami Dolphins linebacker Cameron Goode | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Dolphins went three-and-out on their first drive, so they punted it back to the Bucs. The Bucs led a long drive, taking up 7:27 of clock before Baker Mayfield found Chris Godwin for a five-yard strike and score. The Bucs went up 7-0 with about five minutes left in the first quarter.

The Dolphins didn't take nearly as long, leading a three-play drive that ended in Quinn Ewers scoring on a 63-yard touchdown pass to practice squad wideout Theo Wease Jr. That tied it 7-7 with just 58 seconds off the clock, giving the Bucs a chance to respond.

The first quarter ended with the Buccaneers possessing the ball at their own 49-yard line.

Dolphins build lead in second quarter

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. (81) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Bucs had to punt on their possession, giving it back to the Dolphins. The Dolphins capitalized, scoring three points on their next possession to go up 10-7 on the Bucs with 8:18 left in the quarter.

Baker Mayfield threw a pick on the next drive, stalling it out there and giving the Dolphins the ball back. The Dolphins led a drive all the way inside the 10 before getting it to Greg Dulcich for a score. That put the Dolphins up 17-7 with 1:43 to go for the Bucs to narrow the gap.

The Bucs attempted a 55-yard kick to get it within seven, but the kick was blocked, so the game stayed 17-7. The Dolphins got the ball one more time, but they couldn't move it before the half ended.

Bucs narrow lead in third quarter

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws downfield under pressure from Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson (25) | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Bucs got the ball back to start the half, but they went three-and-out and punted with it, so the Dolphins took over. The Dolphins went three-and-out right back and then punted it back to the Bucs.

The Bucs led a long drive, taking up 8:06 on the clock, but they weren't able to score a touchdown and had to settle for a field goal to narrow the Miami lead 17-10.

The Dolphins took the ball back and started driving, and they had the ball at the Bucs' 17 with a third down to go up by seven.

Dolphins seal the win in fourth quarter

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs for a gain past Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jacob Parrish (25) | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Dolphins weren't able to get it done on third down, so they kicked a field goal to make it 20-10. The Buccaneers could not respond, punting it away to the Dolphins.

The Dolphins got out of trouble near their own end zone but couldn't do much after, punting the ball back to the Bucs with 8:37 to go. The Buccaneers suffered a crucial error, with Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield throwing a bad interception on Miami's side of the field to give the Dolphins the ball back with 6:56 to go.

The Dolphins burnt some clock but punted, giving the Bucs a chance to score, but Baker Mayfield fumbled and the ball went back to the Dolphins, ending any real chance of a comeback.

The Dolphins held the ball until the two-minute warning and then punted the ball back to the Bucs, who scored a touchdown via Mike Evans with 50 seconds left. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough, as the Bucs needed an onside kick to have any life and couldn't get it.

From there, Miami kneeled out the clock to win the game and send the Bucs back to Tampa Bay with an L.

