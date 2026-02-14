Baker Mayfield Reveals One Thing Buccaneers' Offense Must Improve Next Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dealt with the full spectrum of emotions throughout their 2025 season, with disappointment being the biggest when it was all said and done.

Plenty went wrong for the Bucs in 2025 on both sides of the ball, and they will look to rectify those issues as they head into the 2026 offseason.

While the defense struggled in its own right, the offense was a shell of itself. The unit couldn't stay healthy and struggled to stay consistent, which led to it being ranked in the bottom third of the league.

In a recent appearance on Bleck & Abdalla, a Westwood One radio show, quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke on what he and the rest of the offense must improve on heading into 2026.

The Here & Now For Baker

“For me, I would love to stay healthier all year,” Mayfield said. “I had to make a lot of plays with my feet this year. When the time calls, you got to do what you have to do. But for me, just being able to continue to get the ball out quickly, find it and get it in the playmakers’ hands — because we do have an unbelievable group.

“And the thing that I’m looking forward to improve for the whole unit, I think when you have a group that’s as good [as the Bucs’] and you look at it on paper that’s as good as the [Bucs] are, I think you set the expectations and start to look ahead a little bit. Making sure we’re wherever our feet are at whatever that is, whatever day of the week it is, just take it one day at a time.”

Injuries were, of course, the center of attention for the Bucs in 2025. Chris Godwin, Mike Evan,s and Jalen McMillan all missed portions of the season with injuries, and that doesn't even account for the Bucs being without guards Ben Bredeson and Cody Mauch. While injuries impacted the Bucs' offense, it's not an excuse, as every team in the NFL deals with them.

Staying healthy is obviously key to having success, but a bigger issue, as Mayfield points out, is that the team would look ahead a bit, rather than stay in the here and now and take things week by week, day by day, game by game, and play by play.

A team can't rely on its talent alone. It needs to be prepared for whatever opponent and whatever challenge is thrown their way, and it clearly was not for the Bucs' offense this past season.

Each week, particularly after a loss, we would hear it's time to focus on the next opponent to turn things around. However, actions are stronger than words, and the Buccaneers were too busy worrying about what was later down the line rather than just winning the week.

It's great to hear Mayfield say what is actually on his mind regarding what went wrong on the offensive side of the ball, rather than giving the usual politically correct press conference answers we seemingly always get from players and coaches.

The problem doesn't reside on one person's shoulders, but the hope is that the new offensive coordinator, Zac Robinson, will be able to come in to help curb the issues pointed out by Mayfield. If the Buccaneers want to return to being a contender in the league, they must nip this issue in the bud this offseason and prepare themselves to attack each day with the same mentality.

