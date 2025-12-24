Buccaneers could be getting back first round pick just at the right time
In this story:
The normally strong unit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense, the defensive line, has struggled for much of the season. In the past, they have had a great run defense but that has suffered dramatically in 2025 along with the lack of a pass rush.
Injuries have played a role as has inexperience and lack of execution, but the Buccaneers could be getting back a key cog on the inside of the defensive line sooner than was originally expected.
Former first-round draft pick in 2023, defensive tackle Calijah Kancey tore his pectoral muscle early in the season in win over the Houston Texans, which was thought to have cost him the rest of the 2025 season. However, Kancey seems to have rehabbed well, which has led to the Bucs opening his 21-day practice window for a return to the field.
21-day window opens for Calijah Kancey
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers linebacker sets franchise record with Raiders
The loss of Kancey was a huge hit to the Bucs' interior defensive line, which led to a rotation of players not ready to fill the void left by him.
The duo of Kancey and Vita Vea has been a strong one for Tampa Bay, but the issue has been Kancey being able to stay on the field as he has dealt with injury after injury since being taken 19th overall out of Pittsburgh.
Calf strains in 2023 and 2024 have significantly limited Kancey's availability, something that isn't ideal for a player of his caliber and draft position. The hope is that Kancey will be healthy enough to return in Week 18 in what could be the determining game that gets them into the playoffs.
If Kancey isn't activated before the end of the regular season and Tampa Bay is able to reach the playoffs without him, then it would be perfect timing to have him back for a potential playoff run.
Kancey has all the promise in the world to be a good player at his position, as evidenced by his strong 2024 campaign, where he registered 7.5 sacks across just 12 games.
READ MORE: Did any Buccaneers players make the 2025 Pro Bowl?
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• ESPN analyst breaks down Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans mistake that hurt Bucs
• Buccaneers lose NFC South lead after Week 16 Panthers loss
• 3 Buccaneers players who must step up to make NFL playoffs
• Former Bucs QB Tom Brady reveals new intriguing tidbit about second retirement
Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnoleFollow chsnole