Buccaneers could be getting back first round pick just at the right time

The normally strong unit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense, the defensive line, has struggled for much of the season. In the past, they have had a great run defense but that has suffered dramatically in 2025 along with the lack of a pass rush.

Injuries have played a role as has inexperience and lack of execution, but the Buccaneers could be getting back a key cog on the inside of the defensive line sooner than was originally expected.

Former first-round draft pick in 2023, defensive tackle Calijah Kancey tore his pectoral muscle early in the season in win over the Houston Texans, which was thought to have cost him the rest of the 2025 season. However, Kancey seems to have rehabbed well, which has led to the Bucs opening his 21-day practice window for a return to the field.

Bucs opened the 21-day practice window for DL Calijah Kancey. He is eligible to be activated off of Injured Reserve at any time during the 21-day window. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 24, 2025

21-day window opens for Calijah Kancey

The loss of Kancey was a huge hit to the Bucs' interior defensive line, which led to a rotation of players not ready to fill the void left by him.

The duo of Kancey and Vita Vea has been a strong one for Tampa Bay, but the issue has been Kancey being able to stay on the field as he has dealt with injury after injury since being taken 19th overall out of Pittsburgh.

Calf strains in 2023 and 2024 have significantly limited Kancey's availability, something that isn't ideal for a player of his caliber and draft position. The hope is that Kancey will be healthy enough to return in Week 18 in what could be the determining game that gets them into the playoffs.

If Kancey isn't activated before the end of the regular season and Tampa Bay is able to reach the playoffs without him, then it would be perfect timing to have him back for a potential playoff run.

Kancey has all the promise in the world to be a good player at his position, as evidenced by his strong 2024 campaign, where he registered 7.5 sacks across just 12 games.

