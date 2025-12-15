Buccaneers defensive starter placed on IR ahead of crucial NFC South stretch

The injury bug keeps hitting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And now, another injury has come as the Bucs face the most important stretch of their season.

Bucs cornerback Zyon McCollum exited the game against the Atlanta Falcons with a hip injury shortly after the game began, and he didn't return. And now, unfortunately, it's confirmed that he isn't returning anytime soon. McCollum was placed on injured reserve by the Buccaneers on Monday for his hip injury, which will keep him out at least four games — the last of which will bleed into the playoffs.

Zyon McCollum heads to IR

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) returns an interception against the Pittsburgh Steelers | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

McCollum will not only miss the last three games of the season when the Bucs play the Panthers twice and then the Miami Dolphins in between, but because a player on IR must miss at least four games, he'll also miss Tampa Bay's wild-card playoff game if they're able to make it. That's a very unfortunate circumstance, and it means Tampa Bay's secondary is razor-thin heading into a crucial slate.

McCollum was extended in the offseason on a three-year, $48 million deal, but since then, he's had a down year. He's had one interception this year but is giving up a passer rating of 100.9 when targeted, per Pro Football Focus, and he's allowed six touchdowns this year — the most of his career to date. He hasn't been excellent, but the depth behind him is a serious cause for concern with Tampa Bay.

The Bucs will turn to rookie cornerback Benjamin Morrison, who has had struggles of his own, to fill in for McCollum. He'll play alongside cornerback Jamel Dean, who has played excellent football this year but has a long injury history in the NFL. If either of those players go down, it's bad news for the Bucs, as they'll have to have Kindle Vildor or Josh Hayes be the next corner to step in. Alternatively, they could move nickel corner Jacob Parrish outside like they've done twice this year and have Christian Izien play nickel, but that's an even greater shuffle of the defense.

The Buccaneers will play the Carolina Panthers for the first time next Sunday, this one on the road, before playing the Dolphins in Week 17 and finishing with the Panthers at home in Week 18. The Bucs need to win two of those games, in any order, to seal the NFC South and go to the playoffs.

READ MORE: Buccaneers bring back familiar face after defensive struggle

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers somehow still on top of NFC South after Week 15 disaster

• Tristan Wirfs dumbfounded how Bucs lost to Saints and Falcons

• Buccaneers' loss to Falcons blasted as the worst of the 2025 NFL season

• Buccaneers fans boo Todd Bowles walking off after another embarrassing loss