Buccaneers' loss to Falcons blasted as the worst of the 2025 NFL season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, once upon a time, were sitting pretty at 5-1 with a big lead over a struggling NFC South. That time feels like an eon ago, as they're currently 7-7 and in second place in the division after winning just two more games in their last seven tries.

With the loss, the Buccaneers have their backs against the wall, and they're drawing plenty of criticism from fans and pundits alike. ESPN's Get Up went over the game on Friday, and analyst Peter Schrager didn't just think it was a bad loss — he thought it was the worst one all year for any team.

Peter Schrager blasts Buccaneers

Schrager didn't hold back when talking about Tampa Bay's loss on Thursday — in fact, he deemed it the worst loss any team has had all year.

"It is the single-worst loss that any team has suffered this entire NFL season," Schrager said on ESPN's Get Up. "When you consider the stakes, and what's at cost here? That's an eliminated team already, the Atlanta Falcons. They're playing without Drake London, their best wide receiver... horrid, horrid loss."

It's hard to argue he's wrong. The Buccaneers' playoff chances tanked from 71% to 54% after the loss, per Next Gen Stats, and it could fall even lower if the Carolina Panthers defeat the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. If that happens, the Panthers will need to win just one of their remaining two games against the Bucs to be crowned NFC South champions and make the playoffs over Tampa Bay.

The 29-28 loss stung hard, with head coach Todd Bowles voicing his displeasure in a profanity-laden rant and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs echoing the sentiment postgame. Now, though, they'll have to put it behind them during their mini-bye and try to find a way to play better football if they have any hope of winning the NFC South crown and making it to the playoffs.

The Buccaneers will face the Panthers two Sundays from now in Carolina in Week 16. If the Panthers beat the Saints Sunday, that game will have the NFC South in balance with the Panthers holding match point.

