Buccaneers elevate Super Bowl champion ahead of huge Panthers game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a struggling pass rush for some time now, and that's the last thing they need against a Carolina Panthers offense susceptible to the blitz. The Bucs need to win at least one of these next two matchups against the Panthers in three weeks, so they're pulling out all the stops — and one of those stops is bringing back a former Bucs Super Bowl champion.

The Bucs brought 2020 Super Bowl champion Jason Pierre-Paul back into the fold two weeks ago to the practice squad, both as an effort to improve their pass rush and to bring some juice to the locker room for a team that desperately needs it. As a member of the practice squad, he'd have to be called up to play in a game, and many fans and pundits were wondering if Week 16 against the Panthers would be the week it happens for Pierre-Paul.

As it turns out, that's exactly the case. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the Bucs intend to elevate Pierre-Paul for Sunday's game against the Panthers, so he's set to get some playing time for the first time in a long time.

Buccaneers are elevating 36-year-old LB Jason Pierre-Paul for Sunday’s game at Carolina against the Panthers, per source. It will mark his first NFL game in over two years. pic.twitter.com/usO0Q6Al8f — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2025

Buccaneers elevate to Jason Pierre-Paul ahead of Panthers game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul prior to the game in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

This game will be Pierre-Paul's first NFL game in two years, and his last season in the league was a far cry from his Super Bowl days with the Bucs.

Pierre-Paul played 30 total snaps in 2022, 17 with the New Orleans Saints and 13 with the Miami Dolphins. His sack totals have left quite a bit to be desired, netting 5.5 in his last three seasons. He had 2.5 in his last season with the Buccaneers in 2021 before the team moved on from him the following year.

Now, he's back, and he'll likely be in a rotational role for the Buccaneers. Expect players like Yaya Diaby, Haason Reddick, Anthony Nelson and potentially even Chris Braswell to take snaps over him, with Pierre-Paul set to play a limited rotational role against the players. The Bucs will want to see just what he can handle on Sunday, but he could still be quite the asset in an effort to throw Bryce Young off of his game.

The Buccaneers face off against the Panthers at 1 p.m. in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday.

READ MORE: Bucs Super Bowl champion could play for first time in 2025

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Former Buccaneers safety signs with AFC playoff contender

• Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield reaches milestone no other NFL player has

• Former Bucs QB Tom Brady reveals new intriguing tidbit about second retirement

• Buccaneers' Mike Evans speaks on future as season draws to close